New Triumph Speed Twin listed on Indian website ahead of launch

Triumph Motorcycles officially revealed the new Speed Twin motorcycle a few days back. Now the bike has been listed on the Indian site indicating that it is headed for the local launch soon. Save for the pricing, the rest of the details have been listed on the official website regarding the India-spec Speed Twin.

The new Speed Twin will be sold in the Indian market in a single variant and three colour options including Jet Black, Red Hopper, and Matte Storm Grey. While the former Jet Black colour can make the entry-level variant, the rest two are likely to be priced slightly higher.

(Also Read: Triumph and Beeline collaborate for motorcycle navigation system)

At the heart of the new Speed Twin sits a 1,200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor. This engine has been rated to deliver 98.6bhp of maximum power at 7,250rpm and 112Nm of peak torque at 4,250rpm. The motor comes married to a six-speed gearbox. The average fuel economy from this engine has been rated at 5.1-litre/100km or 19.60kmpl.

With the latest update, the Speed Twin classic motorcycle has gained more premium 43mm Marzocchi upside-down forks at the front and Brembo M50 callipers.

Part of its styling kit includes new graphics and mudguard mounts, anodised headlight mounts, and 12-spoke alloy wheels. It also comes with electronics features such as ABS, switchable traction control and LED lighting including daytime running lights. The rider can also choose from any of the riding modes such as Road, Rain, or Off-Road.

(Also Read: Things to consider when buying a used superbike)

The pricing announcement on the new Speed Twin is likely to take place soon. For the record, the previous BS 4-spec used to retails at ₹9.46 lakh (ex-showroom, India).