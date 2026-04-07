New Triumph Speed T4 Vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which 350cc roadster to buy?

With Triumph bringing the Speed T4 onto the new 350 cc platform and the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 already well-established in the segment, buyers now have two distinct approaches to the modern roadster formula. While both take a utility-focused approach, one leans towards refinement and city-friendly performance and the other focuses on laidback cruising. Here’s how the two stack up against each other.

Triumph Speed T4 Vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price

With the Speed T4 migrating to the new 350 cc platform, Triumph has now priced it at ₹1,95,000 (ex-showroom), making the roadster slightly more affordable than before. This is the most affordable motorcycle from the lineup and it continues to be sold in one variant with 5 colour options on offer.

The Hunter 350 is priced from ₹1,37,640 (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Retro trim and goes as high as ₹1,69,804 (ex-showroom) for the range-topping Metro Rebel trim. This is the most accessible offering from Royal Enfield and is aimed at younger buyers looking for a city-friendly motorcycle.

Triumph Speed T4 Vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Specifications

The Triumph Speed T4 is now powered by the new 349 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With this, Triumph is able to lower the tax burden on its motorcycles and price its models more competitively. While there are no other mechanical changes, the new Speed T4 does put out slightly less power when compared to the earlier 400 cc version. The roadster now delivers 28.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 31 Nm at 5,500 rpm and weighs 180 kg (wet).

The Hunter 350 continues to derive power from Royal Enfield’s J-series 349 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. The setup remains familiar and is tuned for low and mid-range torque. With this, the motorcycle makes 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. With a 181 kg kerb weight, the Hunter 350 offers stable riding dynamics while compromising on agility within city conditions.

The Triumph Speed T4 tops out at 137 kmph and is designed for a planted feel with effortless handling. In contrast, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 goes all the way to around 120 kmph and is built to offer a confident, steady ride.

Also Read : Triumph Tracker 400 launched at ₹2.46 lakh, is powered by new 350 cc engine

Triumph Speed T4 Vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Features

The Speed T4 and the Hunter 350 remain largely utilitarian on the feature front, as they are both the entry point to their respective lineups and are built with a function-first identity in mind. The Speed T4 is equipped with all-LED lighting and an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-function LCD screen. It rides on 17-inch alloys fitted with a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

The Hunter 350 gets an analogue-digital cluster with a Tripper navigation pod on select variants. This is paired with a USB port and LED lighting. It also comes with 17-inch alloys that are fitted with a 300 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

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