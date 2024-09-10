New Triumph Speed 400-based motorcycle to be launched on September 17

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to introduce the third motorcycle based on its new 400 cc platform later this month. The British bike maker will launch the new Speed 400-based motorcycle on September 17, 2024, and the latest addition could be a neo-retro roadster. The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X turned out to be blockbuster hits for the manufacturer in India and overseas and the third offering is expected to further entice buyers.

New Triumph Speed 400-based bike incoming

The teaser image reveals the upcoming Triumph 400 cc motorcycle will be based on the Speed 400. It gets the ‘Speed 400’ badging and you can make out the bar-end rearview mirrors. Previous spy shots have revealed that Triumph has been working on a semi-faired cafe racer-styled motorcycle based on the Speed 400 and rumours are rife that this could be the Thruxton 400.

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are made in India for domestic and global markets by Bajaj Auto. The third bike on the same platform will help solidify the brand's position in the segment

The bike could have a semi-faired and naked bodywork, much like the larger outgoing Thruxton 1200. It could also get revised ergonomics for a more committed riding posture, while the seat appears to be different from the Speed 400.

Triumph Speed 400 Specifications

Triumph is expected to retain the same mechanicals on the new Speed 400-based motorcycle. This includes the 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor churning out 39 bhp and 37.5Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Other notable details include all-LED lighting, a 13-litre fuel tank, 17-inch alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument console, 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, along with 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The Speed 400 tips the scales at 176 kg (kerb).

The Triumph Speed 400-based cafe racer was previously spotted testing and was dubbed as the 'Thruxton 400'

The upcoming 400 cc motorcycle could also be a new iteration based on the Triumph Speed 400 with new styling elements and a more accessible price tag. The Triumph Speed 400 is currently priced at ₹2.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and a new neo-retro roadster at a lower price tag would be more competitively priced to take on some major offerings.

Triumph Speed 400 Rivals

The 350-500 cc roadster segment has a host of motorcycles on sale today including the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Jawa 42 FJ 350, Yezdi Roadster, Honda CB350RS, Harley-Davidson X440 and the like. The three-pronged strategy could help Triumph cover the market better, apart from retailing the upcoming bike in international markets.

