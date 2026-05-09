New Suzuki SV-7GX prices revealed in the UK

Suzuki has launched the new SV-7GX, a middleweight crossover that brings its familiar V-twin engine into a more modern package in the UK. The model, revealed at EICMA in November, will start at £6,999 OTR, which works out to about ₹9 lakh. The higher-spec colour options will cost £7,399 OTR, or roughly ₹9.5 lakh.

The SV-7GX sits as a fresh crossover in Suzuki’s line-up and is aimed at riders who want the character of a V-twin with updated technology. Suzuki has now revised the engine to meet Euro5+ emission rules.

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Suzuki SV-7GX: Styling and colours

Design cues come from the larger GSX-S1000GX+, giving the SV-7GX a familiar family look. Suzuki will offer it in four colour schemes. The white version is the entry point at £6,999 OTR, while the metallic blue, greige and black versions cost £7,399 OTR. These higher-priced options also get extra decals and matching wheel colours.

Suzuki SV-7GX: Features and equipment

Suzuki has fitted the motorcycle with a colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity, giving the bike a more premium and connected feel than its price tag might suggest.

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Updated V-twin engine

Powering the SV-7GX is Suzuki’s familiar middleweight V-twin engine, now revised to comply with Euro5+ emission regulations. The unit churns out 73 PS of power and 64 Nm of torque, and the company says the engine retains its characteristic performance and throttle response.

To meet the latest standards, the engine receives a revised magneto, updated transmission gears, a new exhaust system and ride-by-wire throttle technology. That ride-by-wire setup enables a standard bi-directional quickshifter, three traction control modes and three power modes.

Suzuki GB’s head of motorcycles, Jonathan Martin, said, “We’re really pleased to be able to bring the 7GX to market at such a competitive price point and with a great spec sheet to match, which really reaffirms our commitment to value. We have obviously made a number of recent revisions to our pricing, including taking nearly £3,000 off the OTR price of the GSX-S1000GX+, and I think this confirms to customers that those changes are not short-term, offer-led changes, but represent a genuine long-term shift."

The SV-7GX will reach dealerships this summer, adding another option for buyers looking for a practical middleweight crossover with a well-known engine at its core.

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