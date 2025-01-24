Copyright © HT Media Limited
New Suzuki Access 125: 5 key things you need to know

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2025, 08:25 AM
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of ₹81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Suzuki continues to dominate the 125cc scooter segment with its flagship Access 125 scooter in India. The product has been launched with a nip and tuck for 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 showcasing several new features, enhanced comfort and compliance with the latest emission norms. Here’s a detailed look at the key highlights of this popular family scooter:

1Variants and pricing

The updated Suzuki Access 125 is available in three variants – Standard, Special and Ride Connect Edition. The pricing for the Standard variant starts at 81,700 (ex-showroom), the Special trim level costs 88,200 (ex-showroom) and the Ride Connect Edition comes in at 93,300 (ex-showroom). The scooter is offered in five attractive colour options including Solid Ice Green, Pearl Shiny Beige, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White and Metallic Mat Black No. 2.

2Convenience and storage

The under-seat storage has been increased from 21.8 litres to 24.4 litres which allows for more room to carry essentials. There are aluminium footrests and a relaxed pillion rider position which helps further enhance the rider's convenience.

3Design

Suzuki has given the Access 125 a subtle but refreshing design update. The LED headlight is now sharper and smaller inspired by the e-Access, while the tail lamp has been upgraded to LED. There are dual front pockets for added convenience and a remote-operated external fuel filler further adding to the practicality of the scooter.

4Specifications

The new Access 125 is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Although the power has reduced slightly by 0.3 hp compared to the previous model the torque has been upped by 0.2 Nm. The engine now has OBD2B compliance and meets Euro 5+ emissions norms. The engine also comes equipped with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology for improved fuel efficiency.


Equipped with a telescopic front suspension and a swingarm-mounted rear shock absorber, the Suzuki Access 125 ensures a comfortable ride. The braking system comprises a front disc and rear drum brake with a combi-braking system (CBS) for enhanced safety.

5Features

The 2025 Access 125 has been equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, offering a host of smart features via the Suzuki Ride Connect app, including turn-by-turn navigation, call, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, fuel consumption details, periodic service reminders, digital wallet integration, rain and calendar alerts, ambient weather information and renewal notifications. Additionally, functional upgrades include a pass switch and a hazard light switch, enhancing usability and safety.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2025, 08:25 AM IST
