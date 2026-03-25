New Royal Enfield Guerrilla launch confirmed for 27th March; first teaser out

Royal Enfield has just dropped a teaser video of the new Guerrilla 450 , and it will be officially revealed on March 27, 2026. The streetbike based on the Sherpa 450 engine that also underpins the Himalayan 450 will see a range of updates that will expand its equipment, tech suite, and colour options.

The new Guerrilla 450 is expected to add a new variant with new colour options to refresh the appeal for the latest model year. Apart from this, we expect the motorcycle to receive new features such as traction control and cruise control to enhance its usability.

On the hardware front, the motorcycle will remain identical to the model currently on sale. However, its 17-inch alloys will likely be shod in new road-biased tyres to put the power down even better than the chunky dual-purpose units on the current model. We also hope that there is a quickshifter on offer this time, enabling clutchless gear changes to make trips within the city all the more seamless.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Powertrain remains unchanged

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is powered by the Sherpa 450 engine that does duties in the Himalayan 450, making 40 PS and 40 Nm of torque

The new Guerrilla 450 will continue to retain its power from the same 452 cc single cylinder engine that churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the engine is housed as the stressed member within a steel twin spar frame held up by 43 mm telescopic front forks and a pre-load adjustable rear monoshock. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloys fitted with a 310 mm front disc with a 2-piston caliper and a 270 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. This is supported by dual-channel ABS as standard.

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