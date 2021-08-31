New KTM RC 390 breaks cover with huge updates, will challenge TVS Apache RR 310

High-performance Austrian bike maker KTM has unveiled the much-awaited new generation RC 390 supersport bike. The new generation KTM RC 390 comes with a host of updates, both visually and mechanically. It will compete with rivals such as the Bajaj Dominar 400 and the

newly introduced 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 etc.

KTM RC 390 is the flagship model in the Indian lineup of the Austrian brand's supersport portfolio. It is sold alongside RC 125 and RC 200. The new generation KTM RC 390 comes visually much more appealing compared to the outgoing model.

The previous dual-beam headlamps have been replaced with a larger RC8 inspired single-beam LED headlamp. The fairing integrated LED turn indicators add more appeal to the bike. As the bikemaker has unveiled the new RC 390, it comes with sharper and more sculpted looking fairing increasing the sportiness.

The bikemaker claims the KTM RC 390 will offer a light, adjustable handlebar made of aluminium with adjustable clutch and brake levers.

The instrument cluster receives a new TFT display replacing the current one. It also gets a taller handlebar, updated seat. The riding ergonomics of this new generation RC 390 has been improved. Expect the suspension set up too to be updated for improved riding experience.

The bike is built on a new chassis that comes with more rigidity and reduced weight as well. KTM claims the new generation RC models come with around 1.5 kg lesser weight. This helps in improving handling, performance and fuel efficiency.

The engine and specifications of the new generation KTM RC 390 are likely to remain the same as the outgoing model. Speaking about pricing, the new generation KTM RC 390 is expected to be priced higher as compared to the current model.