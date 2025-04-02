HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers New Ktm 390 Enduro R Teaser Builds Anticipation Among Enthusiasts. Here's What To Expect

New KTM 390 Enduro R teaser builds anticipation among enthusiasts. Here's what to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2025, 19:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • KTM India has teased the 390 Enduro R which is expected to launch soon. Bookings for it were opened in December 2024.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R
The 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R made its global debut last year and is going to launch in India soon as well.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R
The 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R made its global debut last year and is going to launch in India soon as well.

KTM India has teased its upcoming 390 Enduro R over its social media channels, pointing towards a launch coming up soon. Booking orders for the KTM 390 Enduro R were opened in December 2024 and the dual-sport bike was also showcased at the India Bike Week 2024.

The KTM 390 Enduro R is set to accompany the newly launched KTM 390 Adventure. While the 390 Adventure has been priced at 2.91 lakh (ex-showroom), the new 390 Enduro R aims to be an affordable option for trail riders who prefer a lighter bike compared to a full adventure motorcycle. Additionally, KTM plans to introduce the 390 SMC R supermoto to the Indian market later this year, featuring 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends and sharing the same engine and frame.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 390 Enduro R (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 390 Enduro R
Engine Icon390 cc
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 390 Smc R (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 390 SMC R
Engine Icon398.7 cc Mileage Icon29.41 kmpl
₹ 3.30 - 3.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm Rc 390 (HT Auto photo)
KTM RC 390
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon25.89 kmpl
₹ 3.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 390 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure
Engine Icon398.63 cc MaxSpeed Icon180 kmph
₹ 3.68 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 390 Adventure S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 390 Adventure S
₹ 3.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Duke
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon28.9 kmpl
₹ 2.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 discontinued in India

KTM 390 Enduro R: Engine and performance

The new KTM 390 Enduro R expands KTM's lineup alongside the 125 Enduro R and 690 Enduro R models. It will come powered by the well-known 399 cc LC4c single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is also found in the KTM 390 Duke. This engine is tuned to produce 43.5 bhp in the international version while the India-spec model is expected to deliver 45 bhp. Both versions maintain a peak torque of 39 Nm. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox mounted on a trellis frame and the India variant is likely to achieve the full 45 bhp similar to the 390 Duke.

Related watch: 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R | First Look | Engine and features explained | Price launch date

KTM 390 Enduro R: Specifications

In terms of cycle parts, the Enduro R will get USD forks at the front, offering 230 mm of travel, along with a rear monoshock. Braking will be handled by a 285 mm front disc with an axial caliper and a 240 mm rear disc. The bike includes switchable dual-channel ABS and will come equipped with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. In comparison to the 390 Duke, the new 390 Enduro R will sport a smaller 9-litre fuel tank, contributing to an overall weight reduction of 6 kg, bringing the kerb weight down to 159 kg. Furthermore, the 390 Enduro R will feature a significantly taller stance, with a ground clearance of 272 mm.

Also Read : KTM 690 Rally spied being tested. Will it come to India

KTM 390 Enduro R: Features

On the features side, the KTM 390 Enduro R will come equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display that offers Bluetooth connectivity for music, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation. It also provides two riding modes, namely Street and Offroad.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2025, 19:28 PM IST
TAGS: KTM 390 Enduro R KTM 390 Enduro R

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.