New KTM 390 Enduro R teaser builds anticipation among enthusiasts. Here's what to expect

KTM India has teased its upcoming 390 Enduro R over its social media channels, pointing towards a launch coming up soon. Booking orders for the KTM 390 Enduro R were opened in December 2024 and the dual- sport bike was also showcased at the India Bike Week 2024.

The KTM 390 Enduro R is set to accompany the newly launched KTM 390 Adventure. While the 390 Adventure has been priced at ₹2.91 lakh (ex-showroom), the new 390 Enduro R aims to be an affordable option for trail riders who prefer a lighter bike compared to a full adventure motorcycle. Additionally, KTM plans to introduce the 390 SMC R supermoto to the Indian market later this year, featuring 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends and sharing the same engine and frame.

KTM 390 Enduro R: Engine and performance

The new KTM 390 Enduro R expands KTM's lineup alongside the 125 Enduro R and 690 Enduro R models. It will come powered by the well-known 399 cc LC4c single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is also found in the KTM 390 Duke. This engine is tuned to produce 43.5 bhp in the international version while the India-spec model is expected to deliver 45 bhp. Both versions maintain a peak torque of 39 Nm. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox mounted on a trellis frame and the India variant is likely to achieve the full 45 bhp similar to the 390 Duke.

KTM 390 Enduro R: Specifications

In terms of cycle parts, the Enduro R will get USD forks at the front, offering 230 mm of travel, along with a rear monoshock. Braking will be handled by a 285 mm front disc with an axial caliper and a 240 mm rear disc. The bike includes switchable dual-channel ABS and will come equipped with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. In comparison to the 390 Duke, the new 390 Enduro R will sport a smaller 9-litre fuel tank, contributing to an overall weight reduction of 6 kg, bringing the kerb weight down to 159 kg. Furthermore, the 390 Enduro R will feature a significantly taller stance, with a ground clearance of 272 mm.

KTM 390 Enduro R: Features

On the features side, the KTM 390 Enduro R will come equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display that offers Bluetooth connectivity for music, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation. It also provides two riding modes, namely Street and Offroad.

