Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers New Keeway K300 Sf Street Naked Motorcycle Launched In India, Priced At 1.69 Lakh

New Keeway K300 SF street-naked motorcycle launched in India, priced at 1.69 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 24 Jan 2025, 14:44 PM
Follow us on:
  • The new Keeway K300 SF gets subtle styling changes and a retuned engine, along with a massive price drop of 60,000.
The 2025 Keeway K300 SF is an upgrade over the K300N, which was previously on sale in India and gets subtle upgrades and a price drop

Hungarian two-wheeler player, Keeway, has introduced the new K300 SF (streetfighter) motorcycle in India, priced at 1.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The new Keeway K300 SF is an upgraded version of the K300N, which was previously on sale in the country. The updated motorcycle arrives with a new name and a price drop of a whopping 60,000. Keeway is retailed by Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), part of the Mahavir Group. The introductory price though is restricted only for the first 100 customers.

Keeway K300 SF: Upgrade Over K300N

Compared to the predecessor, the new Keeway K300 SF gets subtle styling changes including the new decals, while the engine has been re-tuned over the K300N. The rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged including the power output, chassis, and overall design. The bike will be available in three colours - Red, Black, and White.

Also Read : New Suzuki Access 125: 5 key things you need to know

The 2025 Keeway K300 SF continues to draw power from the 292.4 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 27.1 bhp and 25 Nm

Keeway K300 SF Specifications

The K300 SF is powered by a 292.4 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 27.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The bike gets USD forks at the front with a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a single disc at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. It also packs a fully digital instrument console and full LED lighting.

Keeway K300 SF: Rivals

The Keeway K300 SF arrives in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit and competes in the 300-400 cc streetfighter segment. The motorcycle will be taking on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Honda CB300F, TVS Apache RTR 310, and the like. The K300 SF gets a significant price advantage over its rivals.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Keeway Sixties 300i
Engine Icon278.2 cc Mileage Icon27.4 kmpl
₹ 2.99 - 3.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Keeway Benda LFC 700
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Keeway K-Light 250V
Engine Icon249.0 cc Mileage Icon32 kmpl
₹ 2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Keeway Vieste 300
Engine Icon278.2 cc Mileage Icon21.56 kmpl
₹ 2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Keeway Benda LFS 700
Engine Icon680 cc
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Keeway Benda Darkflag
Engine Icon496 cc
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Bookings for the new Keeway K300 SF are now open for a token amount of 3,000 at the brand's dealerships. Apart from the K300 SF, AARI also retails the SR 250, SR 125, K300 R, V302C, Sixties 300i, Vieste 300, and K-Light 250V two-wheelers in India.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2025, 14:44 PM IST
TAGS: Keeway K300 SF Keeway K300 SF Keeway India Keeway K300N new bike launches 2025
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS