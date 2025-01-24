New Keeway K300 SF street-naked motorcycle launched in India, priced at 1.69 lakh

Hungarian two-wheeler player, Keeway , has introduced the new K300 SF (streetfighter) motorcycle in India, priced at ₹1.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The new Keeway K300 SF is an upgraded version of the K300N, which was previously on sale in the country. The updated motorcycle arrives with a new name and a price drop of a whopping ₹60,000. Keeway is retailed by Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), part of the Mahavir Group. The introductory price though is restricted only for the first 100 customers.

Keeway K300 SF: Upgrade Over K300N

Compared to the predecessor, the new Keeway K300 SF gets subtle styling changes including the new decals, while the engine has been re-tuned over the K300N. The rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged including the power output, chassis, and overall design. The bike will be available in three colours - Red, Black, and White.

Also Read : New Suzuki Access 125: 5 key things you need to know

The 2025 Keeway K300 SF continues to draw power from the 292.4 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 27.1 bhp and 25 Nm

Keeway K300 SF Specifications

The K300 SF is powered by a 292.4 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 27.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The bike gets USD forks at the front with a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a single disc at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. It also packs a fully digital instrument console and full LED lighting.

Keeway K300 SF: Rivals

The Keeway K300 SF arrives in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit and competes in the 300-400 cc streetfighter segment. The motorcycle will be taking on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Honda CB300F, TVS Apache RTR 310, and the like. The K300 SF gets a significant price advantage over its rivals.

Bookings for the new Keeway K300 SF are now open for a token amount of ₹3,000 at the brand's dealerships. Apart from the K300 SF, AARI also retails the SR 250, SR 125, K300 R, V302C, Sixties 300i, Vieste 300, and K-Light 250V two-wheelers in India.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: