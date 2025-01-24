New Keeway K300 SF street-naked motorcycle launched in India, priced at 1.69 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hungarian two-wheeler player, Keeway, has introduced the new K300 SF (streetfighter) motorcycle in India, priced at ₹1.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The new Keeway K300 SF is an upgraded version of the K300N, which was previously on sale in the country. The updated motorcycle arrives with a new name and a price drop of a whopping ₹60,000. Keeway is retailed by Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), part of the Mahavir Group. The introductory price though is restricted only for the first 100 customers.
Compared to the predecessor, the new Keeway K300 SF gets subtle styling changes including the new decals, while the engine has been re-tuned over the K300N. The rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged including the power output, chassis, and overall design. The bike will be available in three colours - Red, Black, and White.
The K300 SF is powered by a 292.4 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 27.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The bike gets USD forks at the front with a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a single disc at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. It also packs a fully digital instrument console and full LED lighting.
The Keeway K300 SF arrives in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit and competes in the 300-400 cc streetfighter segment. The motorcycle will be taking on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Honda CB300F, TVS Apache RTR 310, and the like. The K300 SF gets a significant price advantage over its rivals.
Bookings for the new Keeway K300 SF are now open for a token amount of ₹3,000 at the brand's dealerships. Apart from the K300 SF, AARI also retails the SR 250, SR 125, K300 R, V302C, Sixties 300i, Vieste 300, and K-Light 250V two-wheelers in India.
