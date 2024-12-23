Copyright © HT Media Limited
New Honda SP125 launched starting at 91,771, now complies with OBD2B regulations

  • Honda has announced the updated Honda SP125 with OBD2B compliance at a starting price of 91,771 (ex-showroom).
The new Honda SP 125 will be offered in a total of five different colour options.

The new Honda SP125 has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of 91,771 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda SP125 has now been updated to comply with the upcoming OBD2B regulations. Focused on commuting, the two-wheeler also has a refreshed design and newly added modern features that help it stay strong in competition with its rivals.

The Honda SP125 is one of the entry-level 125cc commuter bikes offered by Honda in the Indian markets. It sits slightly above the Honda Shine 125 in the manufacturer's lineup and has more premium styling and features than its younger sibling.

Honda SP125: What is OBD2B?

With OBD2B compliance, the motorcycle monitors emissions in real-time making sure the exhaust gases adhere to strict emission and environmental norms. The On-Board Diagnostics 2 (or OBD2) is enabled with the addition of oxygen and other sensors with an OBD2 port.

Honda SP125: Design updates

The motorcycle has a refreshed design. The updates include an all-LED headlamp and taillamp and more aggressive tank shrouds flanking the fuel tank on both sides. The exhaust muffler now gets a chrome cover and the graphics on the bike have also been refreshed.

Honda SP125: Features

The updated version of the SP125 now gets a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB Type-C charging port for added convenience. Additionally, the new version of the two-wheeler also gets Honda RoadSync app compatibility for navigation and voice assist features.

Honda SP125: Engine

At the heart of the motorbike is a 124cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which is also OBD2B compliant. This unit produces 10.7 bhp and 10.9 Nm torque and comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. There is also an idling stop system to enhance the fuel efficiency of this vehicle.

Honda SP125: Colours and variants

The commuter is offered in Drum and Disc variants with five colour options namely Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic.

Honda SP125: Pricing and availability

The Honda SP125 is priced at 91,771 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-spec Drum brake variant whereas the top-spec Disc brake variant costs 1,00,284 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available to purchase at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter dealerships across India.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2024, 13:06 PM IST
