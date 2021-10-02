New Hero Xpulse 200 4V teased in official video

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch a new variant in its popular XPulse range of motorbikes. The upcoming iteration of the dual-purpose motorcycle will be its four-valve version that was also spotted getting tested on the Indian roads a few days back, it will be called the Hero XPulse 200 4V.

Now India's biggest two-wheeler maker has officially teased the motorcycle ahead of its official launch in the country. Hero MotoCorp has rolled out a short teaser clip that throws light on some of the exterior body details of the motorcycle.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp announces ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ global ride)

The short teaser video reveals the blue and white front fender of the motorcycle which was also previewed in the spy shot images previously. The clips also revealed that the bike will use Hero’s Rally Kit with proper knobby tyres for a dedicated off-road experience.

Mechanically, it will use a new four-valve version of the current 199.6cc, oil-cooled motor. The use of a four-valve head is likely to make improve the performance of the engine at high speeds. That said, expect the overall power and torque output to remain more or less the same. For the record, the existing model produces 17.8bhp of maximum power and 16.45Nm of peak torque.

(Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R becomes costlier in India. Check new price here)

Expect the upcoming Xpulse 200 4V to cost slightly higher than the existing model which has been priced at ₹1.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The Xpulse 200 4V is likely to cost somewhere in the range of ₹1.25 lakh to ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).