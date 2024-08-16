New Hero Destini 125 scooter to be launched in September

Hero MotoCorp has shared a media invite with journalists confirming the arrival of the new Destini 125 scooter. Images of the upcoming scooter leaked a few days ago hinting at an imminent arrival and Hero is all set to bring the model right in time for the festive season. The upcoming Hero Destini 125 is expected to get a comprehensive update including a new design language, updated motor, and more features.

New Hero Destini 125: What to expect?

Expect to see an extensive design change with the new Hero Destini 125. The leaked image hinted at retro-inspired styling including a redesigned front apron with the H-theme integrated as well as a revised handlebar with a new headlamp cluster. The new headlamp is likely to be an LED unit and the company could extend LED lighting to the taillights and indicators as well, to lend a premium feel.

Also Read : Hero Destini 125 design patent leaked. Hints at major redesign

The new Hero Destini 125's patent was leaked a few days ago and hints at an extensive design change

The side panels will witness a redesign and so will the under-seat storage space, floorboard and seat. Expect to see a backrest on the top variants of the upcoming scooter. Moreover, the new Hero Destini 125 is likely to get premium colour options including dual-tone themes. The scooter is likely to tone down on the chrome treatment with the latest iteration.

New Hero Destini 125: Expected Specifications

There’s no word on the engine specifications yet but the model will be powered by the same engine, which is likely to be updated. The current Destini 125 draws power from a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor with fuel injection tuned for 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The scooter uses telescopic forks at the front with a single shock absorber at the rear. Braking performance comes from drum brakes at either end with combi braking.

The new Destini 125 will be aiming to take the fight to Suzuki, which rules this segment with the Access 125, Burgman Street 125 and Avenis 125. The model will also lock horns against the Honda Activa 125 and Vespa 125. The current Destini 125 is priced from ₹80,048, going up to ₹86,538 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expected the new version to be priced at around ₹84,000 onwards.

First Published Date: