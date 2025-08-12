Copyright © HT Media Limited
New Harley-Davidson X440-based motorcycle to be launched in September

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Aug 2025, 10:48 am
Hero and Harley-Davidson co-developed the X440 for the Indian market, followed by the Hero Mavrick 440, and this will be the third motorcycle based on the same platform. 

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch a new Harley-Davidson X440-based motorcycle in September this year. The company revealed the development during the latest investor call. Hero and Harley-Davidson co-developed the X440 for the Indian market, followed by the Hero Mavrick 440. Notably, dealers recently stopped accepting bookings for the Mavrick 440, although the company has yet to confirm the model’s discontinuation officially.

New Harley 440 Motorcycle Coming In September

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are tight-lipped about what the third model will be. It seems Harley will drive the sales in this space for both manufacturers, and a new 440 cc offering under the American manufacturer could expand its reach to a wider customer base. The Harley-Davidson X440 has fared better on the sales chart when compared to the Hero Mavrick 440, which was doing triple-digit volumes before being discontinued.

Dealers recently stopped accepting bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440, making way for a more accessible modern-retro in the Hero-Harley lineup

Hero Mavrick 440 Pulled Off Shelves

The Hero Mavrick 440, despite being a good motorcycle, couldn’t drive up sales as expected, which is likely why the model’s run was short-lived. In comparison, rivals like the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Bajaj Dominar 400, and the like have been doing far better numbers. Moreover, the Harley brand has a stronger recall value across multiple markets and holds a higher aspirational value.

It’ll be interesting to see what Hero and Harley bring together based on the 440 platform. The X440 turned out to be an impressive offering, while also being the brand’s most accessible motorcycle globally. With the Mavrick being pulled off the shelves, Harley can bring a new offering lower down the order to take on the Triumph Speed T4 and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in the modern-retro segment. Moreover, we could also see upgrades to the X440 with better styling and performance upgrades coming to the motorcycle.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is sold via the Hero Premia dealerships, and expect the new offering to share space at the same outlets. Hero has about 100 Premia outlets across the country, and is expanding its premium retail chain. More details on Harley's plans will be available next month.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2025, 10:48 am IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson X440 Harley-Davidson X440 Hero MotoCorp Hero Harley
