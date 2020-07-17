New Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition in the making

Ducati is planning a new limited-run 2021 Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition model. As per the documents filed with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US, the special edition Diavel will be introduced along with the regular 2021 Diavel, Diavel 1260 S variants. All the new bikes will be announced in the American market by late-2020.

As far as updates are concerned, the Lamborghini Edition Diavel might not be radically different in comparison to the regular power cruiser but will most likely receive a completely new exterior colour and graphics inspired from Lamborghini designs. Inside, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini will run on the same 1,262 cc, 157 PS liquid-cooled Testastretta L-twin engine as the regular Diavel 1260.

For the uninitiated, Lamborghini and Ducati are one of the few brands owned by the Volkswagen Group. This cross marketing of Ducati and Lamborghini subsidiaries is likely to garner some additional sales for the company.

Moreover, the company is also developing two new models for 2021 which include an adventure bike and other one is a heritage model sitting in the Scrambler family line-up.

The Multistrada Enduro 1260 Grand Tour will be a new member in Ducati's adventure tourer family for 2021. As the name suggests, it will combine the best of both - touring and off-road worlds. It will likely stand as the new flagship variant in the brand's Multistrada family, until the Multistrada V4 arrives in late-2021.

The second new model will most likely be the Scrambler 1100 PRO Dark. It will be a blacked-out version of the existing Scrambler 1100 PRO version. For the record, the company has offered several 'Dark' models in the past at lower prices than the regular versions. It will get the same air-cooled 1,079 cc, L-twin engine with 86 PS/119 Nm.

All these new models are likely to be announced by end-2020.