BMW Motorrad has launched the new BMW M 1000 RR in India at a starting price of ₹59.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The superbike is brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU). Bookings for the BMW M 1000 RR are already open across the German premium two-wheeler manufacturer's dealership network in India. BMW Motorrad is offering a three-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty for the superbike, which can be extended up to five years.

The BMW M 1000 RR superbike comes to India as a CBU model with a 215 bhp engine, M Winglets 3.0, and Slide Control and Brake Slide Assist systems.

Weighing at 194 kg, the superbike gets the M Competition Package in Blackstorm metallic paint with M colour graphics as standard. The new BMW M 1000 RR has received chassis and aero updates, including a redesigned front fairing, M winglets made of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFK), a left-side engine mount, and adjusted steering-head flex characteristics. It has a fuel tank capacity of 16.5 litres.

On the electronics front, the BMW M 1000 RR comes with a host of advanced technology-aided features. It sports steering-angle sensor-based Slide Control within Dynamic Traction Control, alongside Brake Slide Assist on BMW Race ABS Pro, plus a Slick setting. The Standard M Competition Package hardware includes M Carbon wheels and parts, a 220 gm lighter footrest system, a milled and anodised swingarm pivot point, and a GPS Laptrigger activation code.

Speaking of the powertrain, the new BMW M 1000 RR is powered by a 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine that churns out 214.6 bhp peak power at 14,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,100 rpm. This means the superbike now pumps out nearly 6 bhp more power than earlier, aided by a revised cylinder head, full-shaft titanium intake and exhaust valves as well as a modified titanium exhaust system.

The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels with 120/70 front and 200/55 rear tyres. Performance-wise the bike is claimed to achieve a top speed of over 300 kmph.

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