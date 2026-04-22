New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which 350cc should be your pick?

The engine-downsizing wave has now reached the Pulsar NS400Z, similar to the Dominar 400 . The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z will now feature a reduced capacity from its original 400cc motor to a 350cc unit, keeping the price at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). With both bikes now sharing the same displacement bracket and sitting within ₹10,000 of each other, the real question is which one fits your riding life better. Here is a spec-sheet comparison of the two motorbikes to help you make the final decision:

New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Engine and performance

The Pulsar NS400Z's revised motor retains the same bore as before; Bajaj trimmed the stroke to arrive at the new displacement. The result is 39.45 bhp and 33.2 Nm, figures that keep it competitive. The Dominar 400's 349cc unit, by comparison, produces a slightly higher 40.6 bhp while matching the Pulsar NS400Z's 33.2 Nm torque output. Both engines are liquid-cooled, paired with six-speed gearboxes and assist-and-slipper clutches. The Pulsar NS400Z also adds ride-by-wire throttle and four riding modes, Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-road, features that the more touring-oriented Dominar does not offer.

Also Read : Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: 350cc touring muscle or retro style at ₹2 lakh?

New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Hardware and chassis

The Pulsar NS400Z is built as a naked streetfighter, rolling on 43mm USD front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking comes from a 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS fitted as standard. Traction control is also part of the package.

The Dominar 400 takes a different approach. Its beam-type perimeter frame and longer suspension travel, 135mm up front, are tuned for highway stability. Weighing in at 193 kg, it carries more mass than the Pulsar NS400Z but repays that with a more settled, planted feel on long-distance runs.

New Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Features and technology

Here, the Pulsar NS400Z pulls ahead meaningfully. Its Bluetooth-enabled LCD console supports navigation, call and message alerts, music controls, and even a lap timer. LED projector headlamps, USB charging, and connected switchgear round out the package, all carried over unchanged from the 400cc version.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar 180 revived at ₹1.22 lakh, gets LED lights and Bluetooth console

New Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Price and verdict

The Pulsar NS400Z is priced at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom), undercutting the Dominar 400's ₹2.03 lakh tag by ₹10,000.

For riders who prioritise feature richness, sharper city performance, and an aggressive riding posture, the NS400Z offers clear value. If your plan is long weekend rides and highway miles, the Dominar 400's touring-focused ergonomics and stable chassis remain hard to beat at a modest premium.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: