New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 150 has begun arriving at select dealerships ahead of its official launch, indicating that the motorcycle's market debut is now just around the corner. The updated model is expected to bring a fresh design while retaining the familiar mechanical package that has powered the Pulsar 150 for years.

Fresh styling with LED lighting

The biggest change comes in the form of a redesigned front fascia. The motorcycle features an all-new LED headlamp setup along with LED turn indicators, giving the Pulsar 150 a more modern appearance. The new LED headlamps should be more powerful when compared to the current halogen setup. Bajaj has also introduced revised graphics across the fuel tank and body panels to lend the bike a sportier look. The new graphics should help the motorcycle look modern.

There will be a new digital instrument cluster on offer as well. The chassis is also new, it retains telescopic forks in the front but get a monoshock at the rear. There would also be a single-piece seat on offer, there could be a two-piece seat version on offer as well.

Design likely to divide opinions

While the updated styling makes the Pulsar 150 look more contemporary, it also moves away from the traditional design that made the motorcycle popular over the years. The new look is expected to appeal to buyers looking for a fresher design, although long-time Pulsar fans may have mixed opinions about the visual overhaul.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at ₹1.33 lakh

Engine remains unchanged

Under the bodywork, the motorcycle is expected to continue with the 150 cc engine, but this time it is expected to be an air-oil cooled engine. The motor should be develop around 14 bhp of max power, while the torque output should be around 14 Nm. The gearbox will continue to be a 5-speed gearbox.

Launch expected soon

The new Pulsar 150 is likely to be launched soon in the Indian market. The revised motorcycle is also expected to carry a premium when compared to the current version.

August 12th launch

The brand is also prepping to launch something on the 12th August. It can be the new Pulsar 150 or it can also be the new Pulsar 125. As of now, it is not confirmed. We will have to wait for the date to know what the brand is planning.

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