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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers New Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Which One Should You Buy In 2026?

New Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Which one should you buy in 2026?

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 16 Apr 2026, 14:38 pm
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  • Confused between Dominar 400 and Hunter 350? Here’s a detailed comparison of performance, pricing, and features.

Here’s how the Dominar 400 stacks up against the Hunter 350 in performance and practicality
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Bajaj Dominar 400
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The sub-400 cc motorcycle segment spans a wide range of motorcycles, from urban commuters to mile-munching tourers. The updated Bajaj Dominar 400, now equipped with a downsized 350 cc engine, is positioned as an accessible sports tourer, while the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 continues to cater to riders seeking a lighter, neo-retro roadster for the city. Here’s how the two stack up across pricing, features, and specifications:

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Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price comparison (ex-showroom)

Model

Price Range

Bajaj Dominar 400 2.03 lakh
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 1.38 lakh – 1.69 lakh

The Dominar 400 is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant, placing it at a higher entry point. In contrast, the Hunter 350 spans multiple variants, offering a wider pricing spread and a lower starting price to cater to a broader set of buyers.

Specifications Comparison Bajaj Dominar 400 Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine 349.13 cc 349.0 cc
Transmission Automatic Manual
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol Petrol
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Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
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Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine and performance

Specification

Bajaj Dominar 400

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Engine350 cc, liquid-cooled349 cc, air/oil-cooled
Power39.4 bhp20.2 bhp
Torque33 Nm27 Nm
Gearbox6-speed5-speed
ClutchSlip and assistSlip and assist

The Dominar 400 delivers significantly higher power figures, reflecting its touring-focused positioning. Its liquid-cooled setup and 6-speed gearbox are perfect for sustained highway use. The Hunter 350, on the other hand, prioritises a more relaxed power delivery suited for city riding with ample grunt in the low and mid range.

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Hardware and underpinnings

Component

Bajaj Dominar 400

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Front SuspensionUSD forksTelescopic forks
Rear SuspensionMonoshockTwin shock absorbers
Front Brake320 mm disc300 mm disc
Rear Brake230 mm disc270 mm disc / drum (base)
ABSDual-channelSingle / Dual-channel
Kerb Weight190 kg~177 kg

The Dominar 400 uses more premium hardware, including upside-down forks and a monoshock at the rear, aligning with its sport-tourer design. The Hunter 350 adopts a simpler suspension layout, featuring telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks for better dynamics on rough terrain and cost savings.

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Features and technology

Feature

Bajaj Dominar 400

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Instrument ConsoleFully digitalSemi-digital
NavigationGPS mount supportTripper navigation (top variant)
ConnectivityLimitedBluetooth (select variants)
USB ChargingYesType-C port
LightingFull LEDLED headlamp (2025 update)
Riding AidsBasicBasic

The Dominar 400 focuses on touring-oriented functionality, offering a digital console, USB charging, and factory-fitted accessories such as a GPS mount. The Hunter 350, meanwhile, incorporates select modern features like Tripper navigation and a Type-C charging port but retains a simpler overall setup that aligns with its no-frills roadster identity.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Review: RE’s Most Innovative and Boldest Step Yet)

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Practicality and usage

Parameter

Bajaj Dominar 400

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Seat Height800 mm790 mm
Ground Clearance157 mm160 mm
Riding FocusTouringUrban roadster

The Dominar 400 is geared towards long-distance comfort with a more planted stance and touring accessories. The Hunter 350, with its lighter weight and compact proportions, is easier to manage in urban conditions.

In terms of positioning, the Bajaj Dominar 400 takes a more focused approach as a sports tourer, offering higher performance, more premium hardware, and touring-ready features, albeit at a higher price point. In contrast, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 caters to a broader audience with a lower entry price, simpler mechanicals, and a torquey riding experience tailored for city use. The choice between the two ultimately comes down to what you plan to use it for: long-distance touring versus everyday riding in the city with the occasional highway runs.

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First Published Date: 16 Apr 2026, 14:38 pm IST
TAGS: comparo royal enfield hunter 350 bajaj dominar 400
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