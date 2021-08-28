New Aprilia RS660 starts arriving at Indian dealerships, launch imminent

Aprilia is gearing up to introduce the new RS660 sports bike in the Indian market soon. The middleweight superbike has already started to arrive in the company dealerships in Bengaluru hinting that the price announcement is likely to take place anytime soon now. However, the company has remained tight-lipped on the details about the upcoming bike.

The bike has been already launched in the international market and is available with a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine featuring a 270-degree firing order. This engine is responsible for delivering 100bhp of maximum power at 10,500rpm which is backed up by 67Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm.

The motorcycle packs a host of modern electronic features and rider aids including a six-axis IMU with three-level cornering ABS, traction control, adjustable wheelie control, and engine brake control. In addition to that, it also gets riding modes, a cruise control system and a bidirectional quickshifter.

Some of the key rivals to the bike include Honda CBR650R, Yamaha YZF-R7 and the upcoming Kawasaki Ninja 700R that is reportedly under development. Internationally, it is available in three colours – Lava Red, Black Apex, and Acid Gold.

In India, the bike will arrive as a built-up (CBU) route model and is likely to cost somewhere in the range of ₹9 lakh to ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike has already been listed on the Aprilia India website along with its semi-faired sport-touring cousin - Tuono 660.