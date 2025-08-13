MY26 Kawasaki KLX230 launched at 1.99 lakh, gets a price cut of 1.30 lakh

In a bold move to ignite demand for its first locally produced dual-sport offering, Kawasaki India has dropped the ex-showroom price of the KLX 230 by a staggering ₹1.30 lakh. The motorcycle, originally launched at ₹3.30 lakh, is now available for just ₹1.99 lakh across Delhi showrooms.

What’s Changed—and What Hasn’t

While the sticker shock may be the headline, the mechanics remain largely familiar. The KLX 230 still houses its dependable 233 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering approximately 18.7 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. That said, Kawasaki has tweaked a couple of components. The updated MY26 model includes revised suspension geometry—resulting in marginally reduced wheel travel—and swaps the earlier dual-channel ABS setup for a single-channel ABS system. This should be fine as customers usually prefer a single-channel system when they are out on the trails.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Kawasaki KLX 230 233 cc 233 cc 40 kmpl 40 kmpl ₹ 3.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki KLX 110RL 112 cc 112 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 3.12 Lakhs Compare View Offers KTM 390 Enduro R 398.63 cc 398.63 cc 29.4 kmpl 29.4 kmpl ₹ 3.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING KTM 390 SMC R 398.7 cc 398.7 cc 29.41 kmpl 29.41 kmpl ₹ 3.30 - 3.40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kawasaki KX65 64 cc 64 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 3.12 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Scrambler 400 XC 398 cc 398 cc 27 kmpl 27 kmpl ₹ 2.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Delivery and Localization Edge

One of the key reasons behind this steep price realignment is the shift to local manufacturing. The KLX 230 is now produced in India, which has helped Kawasaki absorb costs and pass savings on to consumers.

Kawasaki KLX 230 gets an LCD instrument cluster.

Color Palette and Design Highlights

Visual differentiation accompanies the pricing update. Kawasaki is offering the bike in two distinct shades—striking Lime Green and understated Battle Grey. The minimalist dual-sport aesthetic remains intact, featuring a lean frame, single-piece seat, LED lighting, and a digital LCD cluster that includes Bluetooth connectivity.

Competition Heats Up

With the new price tag, the KLX 230 is now in direct contention with the Hero Xpulse 210, a popular budget dual-sport in the Indian market. Presently, the Xpulse 210 hovers around the same price bracket, setting the stage for a neck-and-neck contest in the sub- ₹2 lakh segment.

Also Read : 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: Here are 5 things to know about the India-bound sport tourer

Specs

The MY26 Kawasaki KLX 230 offers a 233 cc air-cooled engine producing around 18.7 bhp, mated to a smooth six-speed gearbox, and now comes with a single-channel ABS setup. Suspension travel has been slightly reduced compared to the earlier model, but it retains its off-road-friendly stance. Available in Lime Green and Battle Grey, the bike is priced aggressively at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), marking a major step in making a purpose-built dual-sport accessible to more riders.

Kawasaki’s aggressive pricing strategy broadens the appeal of the KLX 230, especially among cost-conscious enthusiasts seeking genuine off-road capability without compromise. The combination of reliable powertrain, modern features, and sub- ₹2 lakh pricing will tempt a lot of buyers.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: