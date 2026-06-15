MY26 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally bookings open

Ducati has officially opened bookings for the MY26 Multistrada V4 Rally , introducing a series of updates aimed at making its flagship adventure tourer even more capable over long distances. The latest iteration builds on the strengths of the outgoing model with improvements to its technology package, hardware, comfort, and safety systems.

The updated Multistrada V4 Rally is positioned as Ducati's premium long-distance adventure motorcycle and will continue to rival heavyweight offerings such as the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure.

Larger windscreen and improved touring capabilities

For the 2026 model year, Ducati has equipped the Multistrada V4 Rally with a larger windscreen to provide better wind protection, particularly when riding with a pillion. The motorcycle also benefits from increased suspension travel and a larger fuel tank, reinforcing its credentials as a continent-crossing adventure tourer.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S teased in iconic Yellow; bookings now open

1,158 cc V4 engine with MotoGP-derived technology

Powering the MY26 Multistrada V4 Rally is the familiar 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that produces 170 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 121 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm.

Ducati has revised the rear cylinder bank deactivation strategy, allowing it to remain inactive for longer durations at lower speeds in an effort to improve fuel efficiency. The engine also continues to feature a MotoGP-inspired counter-rotating crankshaft that reduces gyroscopic forces and enhances agility.

The powerplant is paired with a new-generation Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) system, which has been updated to deliver shorter gear travel for quicker and smoother shifts.

Revised chassis and upgraded semi-active suspension

The engine remains housed in an aluminium monocoque frame, while the double-sided swingarm now features a higher pivot point to improve anti-squat characteristics during acceleration.

Ducati's electronically controlled Skyhook semi-active suspension has been upgraded with 200 mm of travel at both the front and rear. Riders can now alter damping settings while on the move, while the new Auto mode automatically adjusts suspension behaviour according to riding style and terrain conditions.

An Automatic Lowering Device has also been added, lowering the motorcycle at speeds below 10 kmph to make low-speed manoeuvres easier.

The MY26 model rides on lighter 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in tubeless Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres. A tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is offered as standard.

Enhanced electronics and safety package

The updated Multistrada V4 Rally features a revised 6.5-inch TFT display that serves as the interface for its electronic rider aids. Riders can choose between three power modes and five riding modes: Sport, Touring, Wet, Urban, and Enduro.

The motorcycle also comes equipped with Engine Brake Control, traction control, wheelie control, and a newly introduced combined braking system that coordinates braking force between the front and rear wheels for greater stability.

For 2026, Ducati has retained the front and rear radar system while adding a new Front Collision Warning feature that alerts riders about obstacles ahead. The package also includes adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

All electronic rider assistance functions are managed by Ducati's Vehicle Observer (DVO) system, which uses inputs from multiple sensors around the motorcycle to optimise systems such as cornering ABS and traction control in real time.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: