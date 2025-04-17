MY2025 Kawasaki Eliminator launched, gets a price hike of 14,000

Kawasaki has officially launched the 2025 Eliminator, a mid-sized cruiser that offers a blend of retro aesthetics with performance and technology. Priced at ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, the Eliminator offers an enticing option for riders seeking a stylish and capable cruiser without breaking the bank. ​The 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator is only being offered in a single colour option – Metallic Flat Spark Black and in the Standard edition trim, just like the outgoing model.

The manufacturer announced the launch of its new offering over social media, stating the highlight features and the latest pricing. According to the official website, the Eliminator has the following features and specifications:

MY2025 Kawasaki Eliminator: Engine and performance

At the heart of the 2025 Eliminator is a 451cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine, engineered for smooth power delivery and responsive acceleration. Featuring a DOHC 8-valve setup, the engine delivers a healthy 45 PS at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. A compression ratio of 11.3:1, combined with fuel injection via dual 32mm injectors, ensures crisp throttle response and efficient combustion.

The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed return-shift transmission, further enhanced by Kawasaki’s Assist & Slipper Clutch technology. This setup lightens clutch feel during city commutes and improves stability during aggressive downshifting — a feature drawn straight from Kawasaki’s racing know-how.

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja 500, Z900 and Ninja 650 get benefits of up to ₹45,000

MY2025 Kawasaki Eliminator: Specifications

Built on a lightweight trellis frame made from high-tensile steel, the Eliminator maintains excellent rigidity while keeping weight down to just 176 kg (kerb). It offers a low seat height of 735 mm, ensuring accessibility for shorter riders. The cruiser’s overall dimensions measure 2,250 mm in length, 785 mm in width and 1,100 mm in height with a wheelbase of 1,520 mm and a ground clearance of 150 mm. The steering angle allows 35 degrees of turn on either side, adding to the bike’s manoeuvrability.

Suspension duties at the front are handled by a telescopic fork offering 120 mm of wheel travel, while the rear features a swingarm setup with dual shocks providing 90 mm of travel. The 2025 Eliminator rides on an 18-inch front tyre sized 130/70 and a 16-inch rear tyre sized 150/80, contributing to its low-slung, bobber-like stance.

MY2025 Kawasaki Eliminator: Braking and safety

Braking is managed by a single front disc measuring 310 mm in diameter and clamped by a dual-piston calliper. The rear also features a single disc setup with a 240 mm rotor and a dual-piston calliper. The bike comes equipped with dual-channel ABS for added safety.

Also Read : 2025 Kawasaki Z900 design patented in India

MY2025 Kawasaki Eliminator: Technology and features

The Eliminator gets the same compact, round all-digital LCD instrument panel that aligns well with its classic styling. The display includes a bar-style tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, trip meters and a clock.

Riders can also enjoy smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s ‘Rideology’ mobile app. This clever technology enables access to vehicle information such as fuel level, odometer and maintenance schedules and allows for ride logging including GPS data, gear position and engine rpm.

Notifications for calls and messages are displayed directly on the bike’s screen, and riders can adjust display settings like unit preferences and clock through their phones.

MY2025 Kawasaki Eliminator: Rider ergonomics

Kawasaki’s ERGO-FIT system ensures the Eliminator is tailored for a wide range of riders. Through a mix of adjustable and interchangeable parts like the handlebars, footpegs and the seat, riders can fine-tune their riding position for added comfort and control.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: