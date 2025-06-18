MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Ago is a limited-edition 208 bhp tribute on two wheels

MV Agusta has unveiled its latest tribute on two wheels, this time for 15-time Grand Prix winner and world champion Giacomo Agostini. Called the Superveloce 1000 Ago, the neo-retro superbike will be limited to 83 units worldwide in a nod to Agostini’s 83rd birthday. Priced at €83,000, the purchase will grant the rider a certificate of authenticity, alongside accessories such as a dedicated bike cover, an additional pillion seat, footpegs and carbon heel guards, among others.

The MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Ago is limited to 83 units worldwide and comes with a 998 cc inline-four that can rev all the way to 14,000 rpm.

Agostini is widely regarded to be the best rider to have ever graced the sport, having won eight 500 cc world titles and seven in the 350 cc class. From 207 races, he has clinched 127 victories and 159 podiums, and has gone as far as winning the iconic Isle of Man TT 10 times.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia unveiled, is limited to just 163 units

To honour the rider’s legacy, each model is personally signed by Agostini and is individually numbered from 1 to 83 on a real gold plate on the steering head. The ignition key further carries a literal piece of the rider’s history, featuring a brass coin made from parts of a victory trophy donated by Agostini himself.

Superveloce 1000 Ago: Design

The Superveloce 1000 brings a brawny design with full carbon fibre bodywork and a four-exit underseat exhasut from Akrapovic.

The MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Ago wears a full carbon fibre bodywork with front aero winglets and a single seat unit. Finished in a striking red and silver colour scheme, the superbike bears a bright yellow number board on the fairings. It brings a brawny, aggressive design and features an underseat exhaust with four tips, a callback to the discontinued F4 superbike.

Superveloce 1000 Ago: Powertrain and Hardware

The Superveloce 1000 Ago is powered by a four-cylinder inline engine carried over from other models, such as the Brutale naked and the Rush 1000. This rev-happy 998 cc motor is capable of pushing out 208 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. Characteristic of all MV Agusta models, the motor uses 16 radial titanium valves as well as forged titanium connecting rods and DLC-coated cams. The brand further claims the motor can top out at 14,000 rpm while maintaining minimal vibration.

The superbike is built around a high-strength trellis frame attached to a single-sided swingarm. Suspension duties are carried out by Öhlins-sourced 43 mm NIX hydraulic USD front forks and a TTX rear monoshock, both enabling 120 mm of travel. Both units are electronically adjustable for pre-load, compression, and rebound, and there is an Öhlins electronic steering damper up front as well. The bike rides on 17-inch alloys fitted with twin 320 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema calipers and a single 220 mm rear disc.

On the feature front, MV Agusta has equipped the Superveloce 1000 with a 5.5-inch TFT display, which enables the rider to adjust all parameters of the bike. There is a broad range of rider aids on offer, including traction control, wheelie control, launch control, cruise control, and more.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: