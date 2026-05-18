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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Mv Agusta Unveils Limited Edition Brutale 1000 Abt With 208hp And Exclusive Styling

MV Agusta unveils limited-edition Brutale 1000 ABT with 208hp and exclusive styling

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 18 May 2026, 09:03 am
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  • MV Agusta has unveiled the Brutale 1000 ABT, a limited edition motorcycle celebrating ABT Sportsline's 130th anniversary.

Limited to 130 units, it features a powerful 1,000cc engine, premium suspension, and extensive carbon fiber components, with a price tag of EUR 40,990 in Italy
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MV Agusta has revealed the new Brutale 1000 ABT, a highly exclusive motorcycle developed in collaboration with ABT Sportsline. Limited to just 130 individually numbered units worldwide, the motorcycle celebrates ABT Sportsline’s 130th anniversary.

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The Brutale 1000 ABT is based on MV Agusta’s flagship naked motorcycle platform and features a special Nero Carbonio Metallizzato and Rosso Fuoco paint scheme. The design also includes Italian and German flag graphics along with the respective brand taglines, highlighting the collaboration between the two performance-focused companies. Premium water decal technology has been used for the graphics that ensures a smooth finish and improved durability.

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MV Agusta Brutale 1000 ABT specs

Powering the motorcycle is a 1,000cc inline four-cylinder engine that now complies with Euro 5+ regulations. In standard form, the engine produces 201hp at 13,500rpm and 116Nm at 11,000rpm. However, with the dedicated racing kit and ECU remap, power output rises to 208hp at 14,000rpm. The bike also gets revised engine mapping, updated camshafts, shorter final drive gearing and improved throttle response for sharper performance.

The Brutale 1000 ABT gets exclusive styling.

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 ABT hardware

The limited-edition model comes equipped with premium Ohlins electronically controlled suspension, including Nix EC front forks, a TTX rear shock absorber and an electronically adjustable steering damper. Braking duties are handled by Brembo Stylema calipers paired with 320mm Braking Batfly discs designed for improved heat dissipation and track-focused performance.

MV Agusta has also used extensive carbon fibre components across the motorcycle. In total, 19 parts feature carbon fibre construction, including the airbox cover, side panels, spoilers, engine covers and the distinctive rear wheel rim cover inspired by turbofan racing wheel designs. According to the company, this aerodynamic component helps reduce turbulence around the rear wheel.

Inside the exclusive ownership package, buyers will receive an Arrow titanium slip-on exhaust, dedicated ECU map, painted carbon pillion seat cover, bike cover, certificate of authenticity and other bespoke accessories. The motorcycle also features an Alcantara seat with honeycomb stitching inspired by high-performance automotive interiors.

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 ABT price

The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 ABT carries an Italian market price tag of EUR 40,990 and production is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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First Published Date: 18 May 2026, 09:03 am IST
TAGS: MV Agusta Brutale Superbike
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