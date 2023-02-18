HT Auto
MS Dhoni takes delivery of a TVS Ronin

MS Dhoni, former India cricketer and the team's world-cup-winning captain, is a well-known automotive enthusiast. He owns several two and four-wheelers in his collection. He owns vehicles like Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, Land Rover 3 and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, there is also an envious list of bikes like Confederate Hellcat X32, Yamaha RD350, Harley-Davidson Fatboy, BSA Goldstar, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R and Kawasaki Ninja H2.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Feb 2023, 11:41 AM
Now, MS Dhoni has taken delivery of a new TVS Ronin. It is important to note that MS Dhoni is the brand ambassador of the TVS Star City and he also got an Apache RR 310 last year.

The Ronin is powered by a 225.9 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-oil cooled. It produces 20 bhp at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox that gets slip-and-assist functionality.

The engine is quite smooth in the lower-rev range and delivers power in a linear fashion. However, as the revs climb, the vibrations start to creep in. The gearbox is quite a smooth unit and the clutch action is also very light. Ronin is a nice city bike because of the low-end punch that the engine has but it starts running out of breath on highways.

(Also read: MS Dhoni adds vintage Land Rover 3 to his impressive car collection.

In terms of features, the motorcycle gets all LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with adjustable brightness, two ABS modes - Urban and Rain, a silent starter, Bluetooth connectivity, Glide Through Tech and adjustable brake and clutch levers.

Suspension duties on the TVS Ronin are done by 41 mm USD forks in the front that are sourced from Showa whereas, at the rear, there is a single monoshock. The damping on the motorcycle has been done very well. Braking duties are done by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm monoshock at the rear.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2023, 11:41 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS Ronin MS Dhoni




