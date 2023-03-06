MotoSoul 2023: TVS S10X & S20X Bluetooth intercom devices launched at 8,499

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of its new Bluetooth communication device - S10X and S20X. The new intercom device has been launched at the recently concluded TVS MotoSoul 2023 and is priced from ₹8,499 for the S10X and ₹10,999 for the S20X. TVS has partnered with JBL for the new intercom device that will compete with offerings like Sena in the segment. The company has also launched the TVS Connect 2.0 app for the Apache Owners Group (AOG).

The TVS S10X and S20X are compatible with any helmet and can be mounted using the clamp system and adhesive mounts. The devices allow riders to connect with other riders in the group and establish seamless communication. This is particularly useful in group rides, making them more fun. The S10X and S20X Bluetooth communication devices come with Siri and Google Voice Assistant. It gets a Mesh Intercom with a range of up to 1.2 km and is compatible with up to 20 riders. The device itself is IP67 certified, which makes it water resistant. There’s also an audio weave intercom with music.

Speaking on the launch, Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company said, "We are delighted to successfully conclude the second edition of TVS MotoSoul for all our customers and motorcycling enthusiasts globally. These two days have been witness to some electrifying experiences, and we are happy to provide the platform for thousands of people to come together and make this festival a success. TVS Motor is committed to developing exciting products and experiences for consumers across global markets and some of our showcases bear testament to this. We look forward to a grander TVS Motosoul next year, to continue the celebration of our community."

Commenting on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motosoul is a grand platform, meant to offer a plethora of unique experiences to our community of riders, customers, motorcycling enthusiasts and music lovers for the ultimate biker. It has been the quintessential avenue for aficionados to experience the world of TVS Motor, and the response we recorded this year has been very encouraging. Our community of registered 250,000+ AOG riders has been instrumental in building the culture of premium motorcycles and community riding in India. We take great pride in devising avenues to further amplify their experience and the launch of our communication device which is in line with our commitment to continue delighting them."

Furthermore, the two-wheeler giant has introduced the TVS Connect 2.0 mobile app that aims to bring AOG and Ronin CuLT riders together. The new app will act as a social travel commerce platform. TVS announced an exclusive sign-up beta program for bikers at MotoSoul. The app will give users access to exclusive rewards, social networking with peer riders and groups, forums and conversation capabilities. There will also be brand-curated and user-created riding routes and events and more. Riders also get a chance to earn ‘Tripcoins’ that can be used to purchase products, book hotels and more.

