MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi leaves VR46 Racing to join Aprilia Racing in 2025

In a multi-year agreement, MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi will join Aprilia Racing for the 2025 MotoGP season. The Italian rider will leave the VR46 Racing Team to join the factory team from Noale. He will be riding alongside Jorge Martin, currently with Pramac Racing, who will join the team next season. Both riders will be piloting the RS-GP race bike next season.

Aprilia Racing's New Rider

Bezzecchi’s switch to Aprilia marks an Italian rider’s return to the Italian racing team. Aprilia previously had Lorenzo Savadori as the only Italian rider in 2020 alongside Aleix Espargaro. The switch will see the team field an entirely new rider lineup as the grid witnesses major reshuffling for the upcoming season.

Also Read : MotoGP Bharat 2023: Marco Bezzecchi wins inaugural Indian GP as Pecco Bagnaia crashes.

Marco Bezzecchi won the inaugural round of the Indian Grand Prix in 2023

Speaking about Bezzecchi joining the team, Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO, “Welcome aboard to one of the best Italian talents, who has demonstrated his worth from his debut in the lower categories and especially last year in MotoGP, with outstanding performances and even breakaway victories. We can’t wait to embrace Bez in Noale; the Italian bike and Italian rider duo are extremely exciting, but even more so is the rider pair which will be formed with Jorge. We are really happy with our line-up for 2025, Martín and Bezzecchi were our first choices for their age, talent, grit, and determination. With them, we can write a new and important chapter in the history of Aprilia Racing."

Marco Bezzecchi's Career: 9 Podiums, 2 Wins

Marco Bezzecchi kicked off his premier-class career in 2022. The rider has nine podiums and three wins to his name and finished third in the rider championship standings last season. Bezzecchi also won the inaugural round of the Indian GP held at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) last September.

Bezzecchi is presently placed 11th in the rider championship standings with 45 points. Meanwhile, future teammate Jorge Martin leads the rider standings with 171 points, ahead of Franco Bagnaia of Ducati and Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing.

Apart from Bezzecchi and Martin, the next season will see Marc Marquez join the Ducati factory team, while Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini are set to join the KTM Tech3 team, which will be re-branded in 2025.

