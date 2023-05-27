HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Motogp Completes Advanced Recce At Bic Ahead Of Bharat Gp This September

MotoGP completes advanced recce at BIC ahead of Bharat GP this September

In a major development for MotoGP fans in India, a team from MotoGP organisers Dorna completed an advanced recce to assess the race preparations at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). The 12-member team comprised Dorna’s Events Director, Norma Luna, along with Daniel Trujillo (Technical Director), Enrique Aguilar (Live Coverage Director) and other officials from MotoGP’s marketing and sponsorship departments.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 27 May 2023, 16:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MotoGP organiser Dorna officials were in India to complete an advanced reconnaissance at the BIC
MotoGP organiser Dorna officials were in India to complete an advanced reconnaissance at the BIC

The update should certainly keep fans happy as they wait for Bharat Grand Prix to take place in September this year. The first-ever Bharat GP is scheduled to be held between September 22-24, 2023, and will bring the premier-class championship to Indian soil. According to Indian organisers FairStreet Sports, the Dorna team surveyed the circuit to evaluate various technical aspects as well as inspect broadcast setup facilities and assess other essential requirements. The BIC is India’s only FIA Grade 1 racetrack.

Also Read : Where can you watch MotoGP 2023 in India? Check details

Dorna officials also inspected broadcast setup facilities at the BIC
Dorna officials also inspected broadcast setup facilities at the BIC
Dorna officials also inspected broadcast setup facilities at the BIC
Dorna officials also inspected broadcast setup facilities at the BIC

Speaking about Dorna’s recent visit, Pushkar Nath Srivastava - COO, FairStreet Sports, said, “With less than 124 days for the mega event, we had some important operational discussions as well as detailed marketing, branding, sponsorship and conversations related to the broadcast of the race. It is heartening to see how important MotoGP Bharat is from the global perspective as well as for us, the Indian stakeholders alongside the government."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Avon E Star (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Star
₹60,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Versys 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 650
649 cc
₹6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
₹99,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

He further added, “MotoGP Bharat will not only encourage a diverse range of fans to come and witness the onsite marvels but also explore the unique milieu of rich culture, heritage and history. We anticipate a significant boost to the tourism industry, and this event is poised to unlock tremendous investment opportunities for the state of Uttar Pradesh."

The Bharat GP will see riders like Marc Marquez, Johan Zarco, Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder and more in attendance
The Bharat GP will see riders like Marc Marquez, Johan Zarco, Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder and more in attendance
The Bharat GP will see riders like Marc Marquez, Johan Zarco, Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder and more in attendance
The Bharat GP will see riders like Marc Marquez, Johan Zarco, Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder and more in attendance

The Bharat GP is scheduled as the 13th race on the MotoGP calendar and will see a total of 42 teams and 84 riders across MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 categories. The relatively unknown track in the MotoGP circles should also make for an interesting affair, which will certainly have an impact on the championship as well. Tickets for the Bharat GP are yet to open.

First Published Date: 27 May 2023, 16:45 PM IST
TAGS: MotoGP Bharat GP Buddh International Circuit FairStreet Sports Motorsport Motorsport India BIC
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city