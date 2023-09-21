MotoGP Bharat 2023: Riders welcomed to India with a flash mob at BIC, dance to Nattu Nattu

After much anticipation, the MotoGP riders finally arrived for the upcoming MotoGP Grand Prix of India and a special welcome awaited them at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). The venue was lit with vibrant Indian culture as the riders were welcomed with dance performances and a flash mob. Riders Alex Marquez, Marzo Bezzechi, and KY Ahmed among others also joined the troupe for an impromptu dance, shaking a leg on Nattu Nattu, the viral song from the Indian movie RRR.

The new maiden MotoGP Bharat race is scheduled to begin with the practice session on September 22, Friday, followed by the Qualifying and Sprint race on Saturday. The main race will take place on Sunday. The weekend will see riders from Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP in attendance. After visa woes delayed the arrival, the teams and riders have finally made it to the national capital for the maiden Indian round of MotoGP.

Also Read : MotoGP Bharat 2023: Traffic advisory issued for Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway

Ticket prices for the Indian GP start at ₹800, going up to ₹1.8 lakh. Tickets can be purchased on the BookMyShow website or app and will cover all three days. Some of the biggest names in MotoGP will be on the grid including Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia, Aleix Espargaro, Marc Marquez, Johann Zarco, and more. Marc Marquez, who had previously missed his flight due to visa delays, has also arrived in India.

First Published Date: