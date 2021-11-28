MotoGP aims to move to more sustainable fuels from 2024. What's changing?

Popular motorcycle racing series MotoGP aims to shift to more sustainable fuel solutions from 2024. All classes of MotoGP will switch to partly sustainable non-fossil origin fuel by 2024. Also, MotoGP aims to make a 100 per cent switch to green fuels by 2027.

This is certainly going to be a major shift towards bringing sustainability to the motorcycle racing championship and eventually for road motorcycles as well.

(Also read: Honda RC213V-S becomes the most valuable Japanese bike to be ever auctioned)

For quite a long time, motorsports such as Formula One and MotoGP have been used as a testbed for new technologies. As the world of automobiles is shifting to more sustainable and greener fuel solutions, these motorsports platforms too are adopting the change and allowing the participants to test different new technologies. The decision to allow more sustainable fuel solutions in MotoGP comes as a part of that strategy.

According to the organisers of the FIM MotoGP World Championship by 2024, all MotoGP classes will be using a minimum of 40 per cent non-fossil origin fuels and the target is to increase it to 100 per cent non-fossil origin fuel by 2027.

Speaking about this decision, Jorge Viegas, FIM President, said that after many months and even years of negotiations with petrol companies and manufacturers, the organisers have reached an agreement. “This will allow MotoGP to be the leader in this real revolution for sustainability. We want to really show the way to all the motorcycle manufacturers that it's possible to have the fun we all like but with sustainable fuels. We hope by 2027 to have completely carbon-free fuels in our competitions, leading the way and showing that, even if the racing is a small part of emissions, we must be the leaders of this change; show the way," Viegas further added.

The technology being introduced to the MotoGP is likely to be implemented in road-going motorcycles as well, which will eventually help the industry to shift towards greener fuel solutions at a mass level. The new fuel to be used in MotoGP will be either created in the laboratory or derived from municipal waste or non-food biomass.