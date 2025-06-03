Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 to get a 123 bhp V-twin engine. Will it come to India?

The Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 is no longer hiding under a cape, but the details have now been unveiled on the manufacturer's Europe website. The Italian two-wheeler brand first showcased its new motorcycles at EICMA 2023. Among the four models, the X-Cape 1200, Corsaro 750, Corsaro Sport and Milano, the X-Cape 1200 is now making its way to the UK markets.

Moto Morini X-Cape 1200: Design and colour options

The Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 will be available in three colour options: Arctic white, Energy Red, and Black Viper. Following the X-Cape 650's silhouette, the X-Cape 1200 features a more evolved design with a more pronounced look and added features. It boasts LED projector lamps with LED DRLs, a tall windscreen, and aggressively styled air-intake scoops. The bike has a more defined split-seat design with back support for the rider and a longer luggage rack at the rear.

Moto Morini X-Cape 1200: Specifications

The X-Cape 1200’s chassis combines steel and aluminium for a balanced blend of strength and lightness. It rides on 19-17 cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres. A fully-adjustable inverted front fork with 180 mm of wheel travel is attached, while the rear features a single shock absorber with a progressive linkage, also offering 180 mm of travel.

Braking duties are handled by Brembo, with 320 mm discs and four-piston monoblock callipers up front, and a 280 mm disc paired with a two-piston calliper at the rear. The system is accompanied by Bosch cornering ABS. The motorcycle is likely to be equipped with an IMU, meaning it will most likely come with lean-sensitive traction control. The motorcycle weighs 245 kg (kerb), has an 860 mm seat height, a 23-litre fuel tank, and 190 mm of ground clearance.

Moto Morini X-Cape 1200: Engine and performance

The X-Cape 1200 is powered by a 1,200 cc, V2 Corsa Corta EVO V-twin engine, producing 123.2 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

Moto Morini X-Cape 1200: India launch

The bike is set for an official UK launch, which is expected to happen soon. However, there is currently no confirmation on whether the motorcycle will be launched in India or not.

