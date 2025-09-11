Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 range prices slashed at 91,000, ahead of GST hike

Moto Morini has announced it has slashed prices on the Seiemmezzo models - Retro Street and Scrambler - by up to ₹91,000. The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Retro Street 650 and Scrambler are now priced at ₹4.29 lakh (ex-showroom) each. Both bikes are identical save for a few cosmetic changes, and the option of wire-spoke wheels on the Scrambler instead of alloys on the Retro Street.

The price drop comes just days before the impending GST hike from September 22, making it the best time to get the bikes home.

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650: Price Cuts

Notably, the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo bikes have received a second significant price cut this year. The Seiemmezzo 650 Retro Street was previously priced at ₹6.99 lakh, while the 650 Scrambler retailed at ₹7.10 lakh. The bike maker announced a massive ₹2 lakh price cut in February this year, bringing the prices down to ₹4.99 lakh and ₹5.20 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The latest price reduction makes the models even more accessible.

The more affordable prices come ahead of the impending hike, courtesy of the revised GST slab, which brings two-wheelers above 350 cc at 40 per cent. The company says prices on both bikes will go up by ₹33,000 after the new GST rates are applicable from September 22, 2025, onwards.

Furthermore, Moto Morini has announced festive benefits, including attractive loan and EMI options, along with extended loan periods and a 95 per cent coverage of the loan amount.

The Seiemmezzo 650 twins share the same underpinnings with power coming from the 649 cc parallel-twin engine churning out 55 bhp and 54 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The latest price reduction also brings the bikes closer to the locally made Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Bear 650.

The Seiemmezzo 650 is sold by Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), which handles brands like Benelli, Keeway, Moto Morini, Zontes, and QJ Motor. AARI, a Mahavir Group company, has over 60 dealerships with over 20,000 customers across the country.

