At a time when even governments are encouraging people to use bikes for transportation amid Covid-19 crisis, Mahindra & Mahindra have decided to close their electric bicycle and electric scooter assembly plants in the United States.

Known as GenZe, the company used to produce electric scooters and bikes for the US market. The company, which is wholly owned by Mahindra, is currently in the process of liquidating its shares and plans to disband within 6 months. GenZe is one of the few Indian companies that operates factories and manufactures vehicles in the US.

Mahindra has said that GenZe’s intellectual property will be integrated into other Mahindra products and subsidiaries. It is not yet clear what will happen to its Detroit facility which was used by the company to produce the electric vehicles.

GenZe used to produce electric bicycles and electric scooters on sharing systems to the public in the US. The GenZe electric scooter is also used for shipping services in California. In fact, Mahindra had previously considered introducing GenZe electric scooters in India.

It has several variants available in the US that offer features such as adjustable seats, front storage areas, lockable storage compartments, and an electronic locking centre kickstand for added security.

GenZe has been supplying electric scooter bikes for individual and commercial consumers. GenZe products are popular with application-based electric bicycle rental companies.

The former GenZe vehicle rental company (ridesharing) is usually reconditioned to the needs of ordinary motorists. The latest model, GenZe 2.0, can go at speeds of 51 km per hour.

GenZe has a proprietary application that includes vehicle telemetry, and can even synchronise with GenZe bikes and scooters so that motorists can inspect both of their vehicles in one single application.