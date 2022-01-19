Mahindra joins hands with Hero Electric to manufacture electric bikes.

Hero Electric has announced a strategic partnership with Mahindra Group. The joint venture, worth around ₹ 150 crore, will span over five years.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Electric has announced a joint venture with the Mahindra Group today to manufacture electric vehicles for India together. The announcement of the deal was made public today.

The strategic partnership between Hero Electric and Mahindra Group is worth around ₹150 crore and will continue for the next five years.

Hero Electric aims to produce one million electric vehicles per annum by the end of this year.

As part of this joint venture, the two companies will jointly produce and develop supply chain and share platform for electric two-wheelers. According to the deal, Mahindra Group will manufacture Hero Electric's Optima and NYX scooters at the manufacturer's Pithampur facility. The two companies will also work towards expansion of the Ludhiana plant owned by Hero Electric.

Naveen Munjal, Managing Director at Hero Electric, said, “The Mahindra Group has been pioneering in electric three- and four-wheelers for many years now while driving transition to EV across the consumer and B2B segment. With this partnership, we look to further enhance our manufacturing capabilities to meet demand and utilise Mahindra Group’s robust supply chain to reach newer centres in the country. We look forward to creating more synergies with them in the near future."

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Auto & Farm Sectors at Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “I see significant value creation on a mutually beneficial basis and look forward to this partnership delivering on its obvious promise."

