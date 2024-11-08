Made-in-India Honda CB350 Classic goes on sale in Europe as ‘GB350S’

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) introduced the CB350 last year as the more laidback, classic styling derivative of the H’ness CB350. The two-wheeler giant has now introduced the Honda CB350 in Europe, making it the first CB350 series motorcycle to go on sale in the old continent. The CB350 has been badged as the Honda GB350S in Europe and has been showcased at EICMA 2024 as part of the brand’s MY2025 lineup.

Made-In-India Honda GB350S

The Honda CB350 range is made in India and exported to multiple markets overseas including Japan, Australia, and more. It’s about time the CB350 series made its way to Europe as well. The bike conforms to the A2 licence category, which means it competes against other modern-classic offerings including the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Benelli Imperiale 400.

The Honda GB350S shares the same mechanicals as the India-spec version with power coming from the 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor

The Euro-spec Honda GB350S remains identical to the Indian version. This includes the classic styling with fork gaiters over the front forks, a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, a ribbed seat, and a black exhaust. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Metzeler Tourance Next tyres for Europe. In contrast, the India-spec version gets a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup.

Euro-Spec Honda GB350S Specifications

Power comes from the same 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties include telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The Honda GB350S gets a seat height measuring 800 mm and the bike tips the scales at 178 kg, the same as the Indian version. The modern-classic motorcycle includes all-LED lighting, an analogue instrument console with a digital readout, a USB charging port, and a host of accessories. The European version is available in Pearl Deep Mud Gray, Gunmetal Black Metallic, and Puco Blue, quite different from the colours available on the bike in India. Honda India should consider bringing the Puco Blue to the Indian market as well.

The Honda GB350S gets different colour options over the India-spec CB350

Honda GB350S Accessories

Honda Motor Europe is offering different accessory packs on the new GB350S - Style and Travel - intended to add more flavour or utility to the motorcycle. The Style pack adds a single seat cowl and headlight cowl finished in Matte Axis Gray Metallic. There are also grip ends, side tank pads, engine upper pipes, and fog lights. On the other hand, the Travel Pack provides saddle bags, saddle bag supports, knuckle guards and a long visor.

Honda GB350S Prices In Europe

The Honda GB350S is priced at 3,949 Euros (approx. ₹3.59 lakh) in Europe. Meanwhile, prices in India start from ₹2 lakh and go up to ₹2.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It’s unclear which other markets will get the new classic CB350. The Honda India plant caters to global requirements, shipping to over 64 markets globally. It won’t be surprising to see the new CB350 making it to newer countries in the coming years.

