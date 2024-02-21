Made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 goes on sale in the UK, priced at 6.79 lakh

Aprilia has launched the new RS 457 sportbike in the UK, bringing the made-in-India offering to the market. The new Aprilia RS 457 made its global debut last year and was launched in India in December last year. The bike is built in the country at Piaggio’s Baramati facility in Maharashtra and exported to markets overseas including North America, Europe and now the UK.

The new Aprilia RS 457 has been designed and developed at Aprilia’s headquarters in Noale, Italy, and is targeted at A2 licence holders in the UK. The full-faired motorcycle competes against a host of offerings including the new Kawasaki Ninja 500, Yamaha R3, and KTM RC 390. The RS 457 looks like a mini RS 660 complete with the signature LED DRLs, sharply-styled fairing and a 5-inch TFT screen.

The Aprilia RS 457 looks sharp and goes equally fast with a strong surge of torque kicking in all the time

Power on the Aprilia RS 457 comes from the 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, while the company offers a bi-directional quickshifter as an option. The bike uses USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Other features include LED lighting, multiple rider modes, traction control, dual-channel ABS, anti-roll system and more. The RS 457 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and has a kerb weight of 175 kg. We rode the RS 457 at the Kari Motor Speedway earlier this year and came back impressed with the bike’s performance and handling.

The Aprilia RS 457 gets ride-by-wire, three-level traction control, switchable dual-channel ABS and a quickshifter as an accessory

The Aprilia RS 457 is priced at 6,500 Pounds (approx. ₹6.79 lakh), which makes it substantially more expensive than the Indian prices. In comparison, the motorcycle is priced at ₹4.10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Aprilia RS 457 is available exclusively at Motoplex dealerships across the country and is available in three colours globally.

