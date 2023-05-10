Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched in Malaysia under a new brand name

Baja Auto has launched the made-in-India Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 motorcycles in Malaysia at the 2023 Malaysia Autoshow. While these are India-made motorcycles, the Dominar range is sold in Malaysia under a different brand name and are called the Modenas Dominar 400 and Modenas Dominar 250 respectively. Modenas is Bajaj Auto’s partner in Malaysia and the two companies have had a partnership for a couple of years now.

The tie-up not only includes retailing Bajaj motorcycles in Malaysia but also exchanging technology between the two-wheeler makers. Bajaj exports the Dominar 400 and 250 from its facility in India to Malaysia as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits, which are then locally assembled at Modenas facility in the South East Asian country.

The Modenas Dominar 250 does not get the accessories but retains the same mechanical components seen on the India-spec model

Barring the new brand name, the Dominar 400 and 250 for Malaysia remain the same models that are sold in India. That said, the Modenas Dominar 400 does get some factory-fitted touring accessories including a tall visor, pillion backrest, hand guard, USB charging and a luggage carrier. The engine gets a bash plate along with an integrated metal skid plate, a new leg guard and saddle stays.

Power on the Dominar 400 comes from the familiar 373.3 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 39 bhp at 8,650 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the Dominar 250 utilises the 250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 27 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Both bikes get dual-channel ABS as standard, while the rest of the hardware has been carried over as well.

Colour options on the Modenas Dominar 400 include Savanna Green and Charcoal Black, while the Dominar 250 is available in red and black colours. Prices for the Dominar 400 in Malaysia start at ₹15,797 Ringgit (approx. ₹2.90 lakh), while the more affordable Dominar 250 is priced at 13,797 Ringgit (approx. ₹2.53 lakh).

