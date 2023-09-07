Made in India Aprilia RS 457 makes global debut with 47 bhp. KTM RC 390 killer?

Aprilia has pulled the wraps off the much-awaited RS 47 sportbike for the world. The new Aprilia RS 457 sits below the Aprilia RS 660 in the company’s lineup and the motorcycle has been revealed at the company’s headquarters in Italy, at the same technical HQ that produces superbikes and MotoGP bikes. The RS 457 will be manufactured in India at Piaggio India’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra, for the world.

The Aprilia RS 457 draws power from a 457 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, DOHC, four-valve engine tuned for 47 bhp. The motor gets a 270-degree connecting rod assembly for the right exhaust note. The bike promises a stellar power-to-weight ratio with a kerb weight of just 175 kg, while the dry weight is 169 kg. The motorcycle has been developed at the company’s headquarters in Noale, alongside the test team in Baramati.

The Aprilia RS 457’s design is heavily inspired by the larger RS 660 and the motorcycle very much looks a part of the RS family in the manufacturer’s stable. The bike gets the signature LED DRLs, full-LED lighting, and a two-into-one underbelly exhaust. Underpinning the motorcycle is a new aluminium frame, which the company says has been honed across the world’s racetracks. The crankcase functions as a load-bearing element, which has been borrowed from the RS 660, allowing for low weight and superior handling.

Suspension duties on the RS 457 are handled by 41 mm USD front forks with 120 mm of travel and pre-load adjustability. The rear gets a pre-load adjustable monoshock with 130 mm of travel and a steel swingarm. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm front disc with a ByBre radial-mounted four-piston caliper. The rear gets a 220 mm steel disc with a ByBre caliper. Dual-channel ABS is standard with switchable rear ABS.

The motorcycle is packed with a host of electronic aids including Ride-by-Wire (RbW) with three riding modes and a three-level traction control that can be disabled, while a quickshifter will be available as an accessory. The bike also comes with a 5-inch TFT instrument console, clip-on handlebars and backlit switchgear. The Aprilia RS 457 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyre.

Aprilia India is yet to reveal details on the pricing and availability of the new RS 457. India will most likely be the first market to get the motorcycle. Given its made-in-India nature, prices are likely to be competitive, which should make the Ninja 400 a bit worried. A competitively priced twin-cylinder could take away customers from the RC 390 as well. Has the KTM finally met its match? we’ll find out soon, possibly around MotoGP Bharat scheduled towards the end of this month.

