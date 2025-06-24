Best streetfighters under 20 lakh in India

This guide brings you some of the best street-naked bikes available in India under the ₹20 lakh mark. Whether you want European performance or Japanese engineering, or unusual appearance, these options provide a thrilling riding experience without the cost of ownership that ultra-premium superbikes demand.

Streetfighters combine stripped-down design with strong performance, making them a popular choice for riders looking for an aggressive yet practical machine. With upright ergonomics, little to no bodywork, and rev-happy engines tuned for the real world, these motorcycles are ideal for both city rides and spirited weekend outings. The premium street-naked segment under ₹20 lakh provides a wide range of motorcycles that strike an equilibrium between cutting-edge tech, daily rideability and performance.

1 Aprilia Tuono 660: Engine 659 cc View Offers View More Details The Tuono 660 is a middleweight naked streetbike that is priced at ₹17.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched alongside the RS 660 sportsbike as CBUs (Completely Built Units), it is offered in one variant powered by a 659 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. While it makes 100 bhp and 67 Nm of peak torque in the RS, the engine delivers a tuned-down 95 bhp and 67 Nm of torque in the streetbike. The bike is built around a perimeter frame with 41 mm upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock, both adjustable for preload and rebound. Braking duties are handled by twin 320 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm at the rear. The Tuono 660 features a strong suite of tech comprising a 6-axis IMU which enables traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, 3-stage ABS, multiple riding modes, and cruise control.

2 KTM 890 Duke R: Engine 889 cc View Offers View More Details Priced at ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the 890 Duke R is the most accessible offering in this list. The street naked was brought over as a CBU model and pairs a sharp, aggressive look with a powerful 890 cc parallel-twin. This engine was carried over from the 790 Duke and is tuned to make 121 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 99 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm. On the hardware front, the bike gets WP Apex 43 mm forks at the front, adjustable for compression and rebound. On the rear, it gets WP Apex monoshock, which is adjustable for compression, rebound, and pre-load. Braking duties are taken up by two 320 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema calipers and a single 240 mm rear disc. The 890 Duke R features a multicolour TFT dash which allows access to a broad range of electronic aids, including lean-sensitive traction control with nine levels of adjustment. The street naked further receives cornering ABS from Bosch and three riding modes.

3 Honda CB1000 Hornet SP: Engine 1,000 cc View Offers View More Details The CB1000 Hornet SP is currently positioned as the most accessible litre-class streetfighter in India, priced at ₹12.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in May 2025, it is only available at BigWing Topline dealerships across the country. The bike is powered by a 999 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that is shared with the CBR1000 RR sports bike. The motor makes 115 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 107 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. The streetfighter boasts Showa SFF-BP inverted forks at the front and Ohlines TTX36 monoshock at the rear. It rides on 17-inch alloys fitted with twin 310 mm discs at the front and a single 240 mm disc at the rear. On the feature front, the CB1000 Hornet SP is equipped with a 5-inch TFT screen enabled for connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app. This enables navigation, call/SMS alerts, and media controls. The bike further gets five riding modes alongside three levels of Honda Selectable Torque Control.

4 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Engine 1,160 cc View Offers View More Details Launched in India in 2021, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 is available in one variant for an ex-showroom price tag of ₹17.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The streetnaked brings a liquid-cooled inine three-cylinder engine that makes 177.5 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. The bike is built around an aluminium twin-spar frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. The suspension setup comprises Ohlins 43 mm NIX30 USD front forks and a TTX36 twin tube monoshock, both adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression. It rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloys fitted with twin 320 mm floating discs at the front and a single 220 mm rear disc. The Speed Triple 1200 RS’s tech suite includes a five-inch TFT cluster, switchable traction control, cornering ABS, five riding modes, wheelie control, cruise control, and a quickshifter. Interested buyers can choose to wait for the launch of the next-gen model, which is expected to carry a slight premium.

5 Ducati Streetfighter V2: Engine 955 cc View Offers View More Details At ₹18.50 lakh, the Ducati Streetfighter V2 is the most premium motorcycle on this list, and it is available in one single variant. Powered by the same 955 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that drives the Panigale V2 sports bike, it makes 153 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 101.4 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The Streetfighter V2 is built around an aluminium monocoque chassis that employs the engine as the stressed member. The hardware setup comprises 43 mm Showa BPF front forks and a Sachs rear monoshock, both fully adjustable. Braking performance comes from twin 320 mm discs with Brembo M4-32 monobloc four-piston calipers at the front and a single 245 mm unit with a two-piston caliper. The bike brings a wide range of features that include a 4.3-inch TFT dashboard that is enabled for smartphone connectivity. It further features a 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, three riding modes as well as power modes and a quickshifter.

