Looking for the most VFM bikes under 1 lakh? Here are some options to consider

If you're out looking for a motorbike and want to buy one that will give you the best value for money then look no more. One can even find bikes such as the new Bajaj Pulsar N125 and the TVS Raider fitting under a budget of ₹1 lakh. Given below is the full list of options under a ₹1 lakh budget for you to consider:

The Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Raider cost under ₹1 lakh and feature modern styling. However, there are more options that one can consider under the budget

1 Bajaj Pulsar N125 The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is one of the most stylish bikes available under this budget. It gets styling inspired from its elder sibling, the N250. The muscularity and sharp looks are carried over to this bike as well and the streetfighter look is not compromised even under a tighter budget. The N125 comes with a 125 cc engine which makes close to 12 bhp and 11 Nm of torque. It starts at ₹94,707 and goes up to ₹98,707 (both ex-showroom).

2 Hero Xtreme 125R The Hero Xtreme 125R just like the Pulsar N125 and the TVS Raider features a distinctive design. It costs ₹95,000 for the IBS variant and ₹99,500 (both ex-showroom) for the ABS one. The two-wheeler features a 125 cc engine with fuel injection. This unit churns out 11.4 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. It features a single-channel ABS on the top-spec version and hazard lamps are standard on both.

3 TVS Raider The TVS Raider comes with an array of options with 6 different variants. The entry-level Drum variant starts at ₹85,000 and the top-spec SX variant costs ₹1,04,471 (both ex-showroom). The engine on duty like the rest of the rivals is a 125 cc producing 11.2 bhp of power and 11.75 Nm of torque with iGO assist tech.

5 Bajaj Freedom This is the one and only CNG bike available in the world presently. It gets a range of close to 300 km on a full petrol and CNG tank. It starts at ₹89,997 and goes up to ₹1.09 lakh (both ex-showroom) for the top-spec disc brake variant. The CNG tank of this bike has a 2 kg capacity and the petrol tank can be filled with 2 litres of petrol as well. The engine is a 125 cc unit that makes 9.3 bhp and 9.7 Nm of maximum torque. This bike is also expected to have the lowest running cost owing to its CNG fuel technology.

