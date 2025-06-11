Five middleweight motorcycles in India under 10 lakh

This list brings together five such machines, each catering to a range of preferences while remaining within the means and practical reach of many enthusiasts. These models are worth a closer look, whether you're looking for comfort over long distances, city-friendly performance, or a stepping stone to larger bikes.

Middleweight motorcycles in the sub- ₹10 lakh range can be compelling for riders looking for a balance between outright performance and practicality. By providing usable power, modern tech, and touring potential without touching the high-maintenance territory of litre-class bikes, these bikes occupy a sweet spot in the market. The sub-10 lakh space brings real-world versatility and reasonable ownership costs, in contrast to bikes priced above ₹10 lakh, which often bring pricey components, cutting-edge tech, and track-ready performance.

From supersports to adventure tourers, here are five middleweight bikes in India priced under ₹ 10 lakh.

1 Suzuki GSX-8R: Engine 776 cc View Offers View More Details Launched in June 2025 with a price tag of ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R continues the Japanese manufacturer’s design language. Powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin engine that is now OBD-2B compliant, the middleweight sports bike makes 81.8 bhp and 78 Nm of torque. This is a DOHC powerplant with four valves per cylinder and a 270-degree crankshaft, making for a torquey powerband and a unique exhaust note. On the hardware front, the GSX-8R features inverted forks at the front and a link-type mono-shock at the rear with pre-load adjuster, both from Showa. There is radial-mounted four-piston callipers at the front with 310 mm dual discs for braking, while the rear gets a single disc. The bike is equipped with Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), a range of rider-focused electronic aids aimed at enhancing safety, control, and adaptability across varying road conditions. Other features include a drive mode selector, traction control, a bi-directional quick shifter and a ride-by-wire throttle system.

2 Triumph Daytona 660: Engine 660 cc View Offers View More Details The Triumph Daytona 660 is a well-rounded supersport designed to offer a mix of performance, agility, and comfort. Priced at ₹9.72 lakh (ex-showroom), it continues the iconic nameplate after the Daytona 675 was discontinued due to stricter emissions norms. Powered by a 660 cc inline, three-cylinder unit that gets liquid-cooled, it makes a claimed 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. Triumph further says that the bike makes 80 per cent of its peak torque as low as 3,150 rpm. The Daytona 660 is built around a tubular steel frame with a twin-sided swingarm. It is held up by 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a single Showa monoshock with pre-load adjustability at the rear. the motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloys fitted with 310 mm floating discs with a 4-pot radial calliper at the front and a 210 mm disc at the rear with a single-pot sliding calliper. Triumph has equipped the supersport with a TFT dash that features ‘My Triumph’ connectivity. The bike further features three riding modes, ABS, and traction control.

3 Honda CB750 Hornet: Engine 750 cc View Offers View More Details The 2025 Honda CB750 Hornet continues to share its powerplant with the XL750 Transalp while retaining the streetfighter design DNA at the core of the Hornet lineup. Priced at ₹8.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike is only available at BigWing TopLine and BigWing dealerships. With the MY25 updated, the middleweight streetfighter gets a new dual projector headlamp as well as a new TFT screen, revised suspension settings, and a sportier look. Powered by a 755 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the CB750 Hornet makes 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm tops out at 205 kmph. It is built around a diamond frame and is equipped with Showa SFF-BPTM inverted forks at the front and a monoshock damper paired with a Pro-Link swingarm at the rear. Riding on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, the bike gets 296 mm dual front disc brakes and a 240 mm rear disc, supported with dual-channel ABS. The bike further features an illuminated switchgear, Honda Selectable Torque Control, an emergency stop signal, and four riding modes.

4 Kawasaki Versys 650: Engine 649 cc View Offers View More Details The latest iteration of the Versys 650 was launched in April 2025 at ₹7.93 lakh (ex-showroom) with a new Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray colour scheme. The adventure tourer retains the same specifications as its predecessor. Powered by a 649 cc parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox, it makes 66 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 61 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Kawasaki has equipped the bike with USD front forks with pre-load and rebound adjustability, while a pre-load adjustable Showa monoshock is fitted at the rear. It rides on 17-inch alloys with dual 300 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. On the feature front, the Versys 650 is equipped with a 4.3-inch digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging port, switchable traction control, and dual-channel ABS.

5 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark: Engine 803 cc View Offers View More Details The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark is a blacked-out iteration of the Italian marque’s popular offering. Priced at ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model is now the most accessible Scrambler in the lineup. It gets a matte black paint scheme with blacked-out engine, alloys, front forks, and frame. The underseat cowl has been dropped, something that is available with the Scrambler Icon. The Scrambler Icon Dark is powered by the same 803 cc air and oil-cooled L-Twin motor that is tuned for 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike is underpinned by a steel frame and is equipped with Kayaba-sourced USD front forks and rear monoshock. It rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres. Ducati has included a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and the bike comes with two riding modes, four-level traction control, and cornering ABS.

