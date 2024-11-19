Here are five alternatives to Honda Activa you can consider

Priced starting at ₹79,329, the Activa 6G is one of the strongest contenders for the 110cc scooter segment, competing with many more models at this price point. Here are some of its key alternatives in the market.

Honda Activa has been an Indian favourite for years known for its reliability and performance. Now, the new version- Honda Activa 6G gets H-Smart technology which offers additional modernised features like keyless lock/unlock, smart find and much more.

1 Hero Xoom 110 Hero Xoom 110 is one such scooter which provides competitive pricing and industry-first features in the 110cc segment. The Hero Xoom 110 is priced between ₹68,599 and ₹76,699 (ex-showroom) and comes in three variants. It is powered by a 110.9cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 8 bhp of power and 8.7 Nm of torque. It comes with cornering lights and a completely digital instrument cluster, disc brakes, and wider tyres.

2 TVS Jupiter TVS Jupiter 110 is another popular scooter in the 110 segment. The Jupiter was recently updated with a new fascia and is now offered across four variants to suit diverse customer needs. Each variant comes with a unique set of features, making the Jupiter a versatile choice in the 110cc segment. The TVS Jupiter produces 7.91 bhp and a peak torque of 9.2 Nm. Other new age amenities come with this scooter include a digital instrument cluster, and Bluetooth connectivity. The TVS Jupiter has been priced between ₹78,502 to ₹89,951 ex-showroom.

3 Honda Dio The Honda Dio has long been one of India's most preferable sporty scooter. Its standout design, with sharp styling, sets it apart from the conventional commuter-like aesthetics of many other scooters on the market. Built on the platform of the Honda Activa 6G, the Dio shares its 109.51cc air-cooled engine. The Dio offers a balance of sportiness and practicality without compromising on affordability or usability-ideal for making a style statement while having a smooth, budget-friendly ride.

5 Yamaha Fascino Yamaha has recently launched the Fascino S at ₹93,730 (ex-showroom). This stylish scooter comes equipped with modern features like a silent starter and an automatic start-stop function, offering ‘Normal’ and ‘Traffic’ modes for enhanced convenience during city commutes. Powered by a 125cc air-cooled engine, the Fascino S produces 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque. With a 5.2-litre fuel tank and a kerb weight of just 99 kg, it strikes a balance between practicality and agility. The scooter features a 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheel combination, supported by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, ensuring a comfortable ride.

