Looking for a new two-wheeler? Here are 2 bikes launching this week on April 23

Two new motorcycles are set to enter the Indian market on April 23, catering to different riding styles. BMW will introduce the F 450 GS as its new entry-level adventure tourer, while Yezdi is preparing an updated Scrambler with mechanical and feature revisions.

BMW F 450 GS

BMW is expanding its GS lineup in India with the F 450 GS, positioned below its larger adventure bikes. This model replaces the gap left by the discontinued G 310 GS and aims to attract new riders into the brand’s touring-focused range.

Also Read : BMW M 1000 R launched in India at ₹33.5 lakh, deliveries to begin in May 2026

The motorcycle is powered by a 420cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine producing 48 bhp and 43 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It also includes a quickshifter for clutchless gear changes. The bike has a kerb weight of 178 kg and features a quad-LED daytime running light setup inspired by BMW’s flagship GS models.

Production is already underway at TVS Motor Company’s Hosur facility. Globally, the bike is offered in four variants, Basic, Exclusive, Sport and Trophy, some of which are expected in India. The model also gets an Easy Ride Clutch system aimed at improving ease of use, available as standard on select variants. Expected pricing is around ₹5 lakh.

BMW F 450 GS: Manufacturing and partnership

The F 450 GS continues the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company for locally built motorcycles. This partnership has enabled competitive pricing and wider accessibility in India.

Also Read : Yezdi Scrambler teased ahead of April 23 launch, design and mechanical tweaks expected

2026 Yezdi Scrambler

Yezdi is set to update its Scrambler with a focus on reducing weight and improving usability. The current model weighs 182 kg, and the revised version is expected to shed around 10 kg through lighter components.

Changes are also likely under the skin, with updates to the engine and overall refinement. The feature list is expected to be expanded to better match rivals such as the Royal Enfield Scram 440.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Design and positioning

The updated Scrambler may receive visual tweaks, including a new windscreen and refreshed colour options. Broader styling changes are possible but not confirmed. With lower GST benefits and updates, Yezdi is aiming to improve sales performance in this segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: