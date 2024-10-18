Locally built Kawasaki KLX 230 unveiled for India, launch in December

The new Kawasaki KLX 230 has been unveiled for the Indian market. The dual-sport motorcycle is now being locally assembled in India and is set to bring a new motorcycle flavour to the market. Bookings for the new Kawasaki KLX 230 are now open in India for a token of ₹5,000, while the launch will take place sometime in December, possibly at India Bike Week 2024. Deliveries will begin early next year.

Bookings for the new Kawasaki KLX 230 are now open in India for a token of ₹5,000, while the launch will take place sometime in December, possibly at

2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Design

The 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 has a functional design language with minimal body panels intended to keep the weight light and less external damage on the bike. The dual sport machine gets a small LED headlight with a cowl, a high-mounted mudguard, a small fuel tank and a short tail section. The seat height measures at a tall 880 mm, but you get an optional lowered seat height alternative with the bike.

Also Read : 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India with a new colour option, priced at ₹7.10 lakh

The Kawasaki KLX 230 is powered by a 233 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 18.1 bhp and 18.3 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Engine Specifications

Power on the locally assembled Kawasaki KLX 230 comes from a 233 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm at 6,400 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike promises to offer good low-end and mid-range grunt while ensuring easy rideability at high speeds. Do note that the KLX 230 weighs just 139 kg (kerb), which should make it quick and easy to ride off-road.

The KLX 230 dual sport is underpinned by a tubular steel frame and uses 37 mm telescopic forks at the front with 240 mm of travel. There’s a preload adjustable link-type monoshock at the rear with 250 mm of travel. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels equipped with locally sourced MRF tyres. The ground clearance stands at 265 mm, which should make trail riding a breeze.

Braking performance comes from a 265 mm disc brake at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The bike comes with switchable ABS allowing you to turn off the rear mechanism to have some fun when going off-road. The Kawasaki KLX 230 is road-legal, which means it gets all the essentials headlamps and indicators as well as a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity.

The 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 weighs just 139 kg and gets minimal body panels to ensure better rideability in off-road conditions

2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Rival

The new Kawasaki KLX 230 is a dedicated dual sport machine that sets itself apart from most off-roaders available in the country. The bike will be available in two colours - Lime Green and Battle Grey. It will take on the Hero XPulse 200 4V in terms of competition.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: