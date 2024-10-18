Locally built Kawasaki KLX 230 unveiled for India, launch in December

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The new Kawasaki KLX 230 has been unveiled for the Indian market. The dual-sport motorcycle is now being locally assembled in India and is set to bring a new motorcycle flavour to the market. Bookings for the new Kawasaki KLX 230 are now open in India for a token of ₹5,000, while the launch will take place sometime in December, possibly at India Bike Week 2024. Deliveries will begin early next year.
The 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 has a functional design language with minimal body panels intended to keep the weight light and less external damage on the bike. The dual sport machine gets a small LED headlight with a cowl, a high-mounted mudguard, a small fuel tank and a short tail section. The seat height measures at a tall 880 mm, but you get an optional lowered seat height alternative with the bike.
Power on the locally assembled Kawasaki KLX 230 comes from a 233 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm at 6,400 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike promises to offer good low-end and mid-range grunt while ensuring easy rideability at high speeds. Do note that the KLX 230 weighs just 139 kg (kerb), which should make it quick and easy to ride off-road.
The KLX 230 dual sport is underpinned by a tubular steel frame and uses 37 mm telescopic forks at the front with 240 mm of travel. There’s a preload adjustable link-type monoshock at the rear with 250 mm of travel. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels equipped with locally sourced MRF tyres. The ground clearance stands at 265 mm, which should make trail riding a breeze.
Braking performance comes from a 265 mm disc brake at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The bike comes with switchable ABS allowing you to turn off the rear mechanism to have some fun when going off-road. The Kawasaki KLX 230 is road-legal, which means it gets all the essentials headlamps and indicators as well as a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity.
The new Kawasaki KLX 230 is a dedicated dual sport machine that sets itself apart from most off-roaders available in the country. The bike will be available in two colours - Lime Green and Battle Grey. It will take on the Hero XPulse 200 4V in terms of competition.
