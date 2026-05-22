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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Limited Run Triumph Street Triple 765 Rx Launched In India, Prices Start At 13.91 Lakh

Limited-run Triumph Street Triple 765 RX launched in India, prices start at 13.91 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 22 May 2026, 19:13 pm
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  • The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX arrives in India with Öhlins suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes, and sharper ergonomics.

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX has been launched in India as a limited-run track-focused variant of the standard RS
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Triumph Motorcycles has a knack for churning out highly exclusive special editions of its premium models, and has now brought one of its limited-run offerings to our shores. The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX has been launched in India at 13.91 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing track-focused hardware upgrades. Having made its global debut in November 2025, this limited edition was launched as part of the 2026 Unleashed campaign, including special edition models of the Bonnevilles, the Speed Twin 1200 as well as the Tiger 900.

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The RX is set apart from the regular RS model with its Matt Aluminium paint scheme, featuring alloys and parts of the frame in a vibrant cherry red shade. It dons exclusive RX decals on the silencer and seat cowl, and it looks sportier than the standard version.

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Premium hardware and performance

The Street Triple 765 RX gets clip-on handlebars, Öhlins suspension, and Pirelli Supercorsa tyres.

The motorcycle is powered by the same 765 cc liquid-cooled inline-triple that produces 130 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX grows more track-focused over the regular RS model. Fitted with clip-on handlebars, it demands a more committed riding posture than the upright setup on the standard Street Triple.

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Triumph has further upgraded the streetfighter's suspension hardware, which now includes fully adjustable 41 mm Öhlins NIX30 USD front forks, with a Öhlins STX40 monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from Brembo Stylema callipers mounted on twin 310 mm front discs. These are fitted onto 17-inch cast aluminium alloys shod in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres.

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First Published Date: 22 May 2026, 19:13 pm IST
TAGS: streetbikes streetfighter motorcycles triumph motorcycles speed triple 765
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