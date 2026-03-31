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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Limited Run Aprilia X 250th Revealed; Makes 240 Bhp Just For The Track

Limited-run Aprilia X 250TH revealed; makes 240 bhp just for the track

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 31 Mar 2026, 16:08 pm
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  • Aprilia has unveiled the limited-run X 250TH to commemorate 250 years since the signing of the US Declaration of Independence. 

The Aprilia X 250TH is a limited-run, track-only motorcycle, with production capped at 30 units globally
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Aprilia recently took the wraps off the X 250TH, a limited-run, track-only motorcycle designed to mark 250 years since the signing of the US Declaration of Independence in 1776. Production of this extremely special model is capped at 30 units globally, with 25 of them earmarked for the US market alone.

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Race-spec braking hardware and aero

The X 250TH comes with carbon-carbon brake discs and an extreme aero package with side fairings optimised for ground-effect

One of the key highlights is the braking system. The X 250TH is equipped with carbon-carbon brake discs, a setup typically reserved for MotoGP machines. These components are lighter than conventional discs and are designed to operate effectively under sustained high temperatures witnessed on the track.

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Aerodynamics have also been revised substantially. Drawing from Aprilia Racing’s RS-GP programme, the X 250TH features carbon-fibre aero elements with multiple winglets and side fairings optimised for increased ground-effect, improving stability when taking corners at high speeds.

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Engine and chassis

The Aprilia X 250TH is based on the RSV4 superbike, carrying over the 1,099 cc V4 engine that has been reworked with a higher compression ratio, a revised intake setup, a titanium exhaust system, and a dry clutch.

Based on the Aprilia RSV4, the X 250TH takes the existing superbike and pushes it further with extensive track-focused upgrades. Power comes from a 1,099 cc V4 engine that has been reworked with a higher compression ratio, a revised intake setup, a titanium exhaust system, and a dry clutch. The result is a claimed output of 240 bhp, while the engine can scream beyond 14,000 rpm. Despite its upgrades, the motorcycle boasts a dry weight of 165 kg.

The chassis setup includes pressurised Öhlins suspension, forged magnesium wheels, and slick tyres sourced from the Superbike World Championship specification range. A race-spec APX ECU is at the core of the electronics, allowing adjustable traction control, engine braking, and power delivery.

The X 250TH is priced at $150,000 (~ 1.41 lakh) and is supplied with track-use accessories such as paddock stands, tyre warmers, and a protective cover.

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First Published Date: 31 Mar 2026, 16:08 pm IST
TAGS: aprilia motorcycles superbike
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