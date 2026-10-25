Limited-run Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute revealed, pays homage to Australian circuit

Italian automaker Aprilia recently unveiled a special edition of the RS 660 , the RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute, to celebrate its racing achievements at Phillip Island, Australia. The limited-edition motorcycle features exclusive graphics, a dedicated paint scheme and a passenger seat cover as standard.

Aprilia has unveiled the RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute, featuring exclusive graphics and a 103.5bhp engine. The limited edition celebrates racing success and debuts at EICMA 2026

Notably, the special edition commemorates Aprilia’s success at the circuit, which has hosted MotoGP races for nearly three decades. In 2025, Raúl Fernández secured a MotoGP victory at Phillip Island aboard the Aprilia RS-GP, taking the manufacturer to 300 wins in the World Motorcycle Championship.

The Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute will be showcased at EICMA in Milan from November 5 to 8, 2026.

Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute: Design

The special edition gets a white base colour, complemented by green body panels on the sides and tail, along with red wheel rims. The colour combination draws inspiration from the Phillip Island circuit logo, while the motorcycle retains the overall design of the standard RS 660.

The side panels feature graphics depicting the circuit layout, alongside the track's name and a chequered flag motif. Aprilia has also added a badge on the fuel tank highlighting its number of victories at Phillip Island. Each motorcycle will carry its own serial number on the steering head plate. A passenger seat cover is also included as standard equipment.

Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute: Engine

Powering the special edition is the 660cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, parallel-twin engine found in the standard RS 660, producing 103.5bhp at 10,400 rpm and 70 Nm of torque at 8,400 rpm. The RS 660 platform is designed to balance everyday road usability with the performance expected from a middleweight sports motorcycle. No mechanical changes have been announced for the Phillip Island Tribute edition.

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Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute: Features

The special edition retains Aprilia's aPRC electronic package, which includes adjustable traction control, wheelie control, engine braking control and cornering ABS. The ride-by-wire throttle system also allows riders to adjust engine mapping. In addition, a six-axis inertial measurement unit supports the electronic rider-assistance systems by monitoring the motorcycle's movement. Additional features include launch control, a bidirectional quickshifter and cruise control.

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