Limited-edition Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts launched at 5.75 lakh; India to get only 25 units

Royal Enfield has opened registrations for one of its rarest production motorcycles yet. The company will build only 100 units of the Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts edition for global markets, with just 25 motorcycles earmarked for India. Priced at ₹5.75 lakh (ex-showroom), the limited-run model is inspired by the one-off 'Caliber Royale' custom motorcycle and will be sold through a region-wise online drop later this month.

The motorcycle is aimed at collectors rather than volume buyers. Each example will carry its own individual numbering, and every region, including India, Europe, the Americas and APAC, will receive an allocation of 25 motorcycles.

The limited-edition Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts will be sold through a region-wise online drop later this month.

India sale scheduled for July 30

Royal Enfield will conduct separate sales windows for each market between July 27 and July 30, 2026. India will be the final region, with sales beginning at 7 PM IST on July 30.

Customers hoping to purchase the motorcycle must first register through the Drop Zone on the RE App or the dedicated Royal Enfield website. Registrations are open from July 15 until July 30, and only the first 25 successful customers during India's sales window will secure the opportunity to buy the motorcycle.

Based on the Caliber Royale custom

Rather than creating an entirely new motorcycle, Royal Enfield has transformed the styling of the Shotgun 650 using design cues from the Caliber Royale, a custom machine built by Taiwanese workshop Rough Crafts. The original project debuted as a one-off creation before inspiring this factory-produced collector's edition.

The production motorcycle adopts the same dark visual theme with a Gloss Jet Black and Matt Stealth Black finish, complemented by a Gold Leaf stripe and subtle grey detailing. Every motorcycle also features a numbered fuel tank and a cast brass collaboration badge matching the one fitted to the original custom build.

The Caliber Royale is a one-off custom motorcycle by Rough Crafts that served as the design inspiration for the limited-edition Shotgun 650.

Further cosmetic upgrades include black bar-end mirrors, quilted leather seats, contrast-cut alloy rims and gold fork inner tubes. Buyers will also receive a numbered gold-on-black artwork featuring a sketch of the Caliber Royale, designed and signed by Rough Crafts founder Winston Yeh.

Built around customisation

Royal Enfield says the Shotgun 650's modular design made it a suitable platform for the collaboration, reflecting the model's focus on personalisation and custom builds. The Caliber Royale itself featured stretched proportions, a distinctive fairing, handcrafted gloss and matte finishes, gold leaf accents and subtle frame modifications, several of which have influenced the appearance of this limited-production version.

Commenting on the collaboration, Adrian John Sellers, Head- Custom & Motorsports, Royal Enfield, said, “An elegant new expression of the Shotgun 650’s custom-first philosophy, this latest edition carries a distinctive design language inspired by the ‘Caliber Royale’ custom build—aligning perfectly with Rough Crafts' signature black and gold aesthetic. With this limited-run motorcycle, we are proud to bring the artistry, craftsmanship, and understated yet aggressive silhouette of the original Rough Crafts custom build to our global community of riders, proving once again the limitless creative potential of the Shotgun 650 platform. This edition stands out as a collectable icon that inspires desirability while reaffirming Royal Enfield’s deep-rooted connection to the culture of personalisation."

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: