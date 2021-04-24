Limited-edition KTM 890 Duke MotoGP replica breaks cover

KTM has revealed the limited-edition Tech 3 MotoGP edition of its popular middleweight naked street motorcycle - 890 Duke. Only 100 units of KTM's limited-run model will be produced and sold in France.

On the outside, it adorns the paint livery inspired by Danilo Petrucci's MotoGP Tech3 motorcycle. The combination of KTM orange along with black colour lends it a very aggressive character. The broad 'KTM' stickering on the side panels looks exactly like the KTM's MotoGP motorcycle.

Apart from the intimidating orange livery on its skin, the bike also gets a number of performance-oriented add-ons to make the package more alluring. The bike features an aftermarket Akrapovic exhaust system which apart from making it lighter also contributes to more power.

Powering the motorcycle is the same 889 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 113.4bhp and 92Nm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission. The bike is built around a Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame.

Some of the key features on the bike include a lean-angle sensitive traction control system, four riding modes (Rain, Street, Sport and Track), Motor Slip Regulation, ABS with supermoto mode and cornering ABS.

As far as pricing goes, the limited edition 890 Duke costs 11,690 Euros (approx. ₹10.57 lakh) in France. At this price, it is just 1,300 Euros costlier in comparison to the standard 890 Duke.