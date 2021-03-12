Limited-edition Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse breaks cover

After teasing the bike in the social media posts a few days back, Ducati has now revealed the all-new limited-edition iteration of the off-road-spec Scrambler Desert Sled. The new model has been named Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse and with its introduction, the Bologna-based bike maker celebrates its collaboration with the American clothing brand Fasthouse.

The Desert Sled Fasthouse will be limited to just 800 units globally and will arrive in the Ducati North America dealerships by the end of the ongoing month.

(Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak spied undisguised ahead of late 2021 launch)

The new Fasthouse edition of the Ducati Scrambler comes based on the standard Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled. The company has given it a special livery that takes inspiration from the graphics on the Mint 400 motorcycles. It sports black and grey as the base theme while the top layer features a geometric design with logos of Fasthouse and Ducati Scrambler. The bike features a red dipped frame and there is also an aluminium plate that is stamped with the number of the bike it gets in the limited series.

Save for the design and styling tweaks, there isn't much to talk about in the new bike. As far as mechanical specifications go, the bike continued to use the same 803cc, twin-cylinder engine. In terms of features and equipment, it gets off-road inspired foot pegs with removable rubber pads, adjustable Kayaba suspension, and black spoked wheels (19" front/ 17" rear) shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.

The collaboration also brings forward a collection of apparel, created specifically for the limited-edition Scrambler. The apparel collection includes a short-sleeved t-shirt, jacket, long-sleeved t-shirt, and cap. The merchandise collection can be bought on Fasthouse's sales channels, Ducati dealerships, and Ducati's website, starting from next month.